Hopefully this is the last time for a long time that Arkansas fans have to sit around listening to speculation about who the next football coach will be.
It’s been less than a week since Chad Morris got fired, and I’ve heard no less than 100 times from random people that they would be more than happy to take the job.
“I could do that job good enough to get fired, and take a lot less of a severance pay,” said everyone with an opinion of the coaching vacancy.
That is the philosophy that Arkansas needs to get away from. The last three coaches seemed to adhere to that way of thinking — minus the part about the smaller buyout.
I’m wondering what valid coach would want the job without a huge buyout along with several millions every year.
It’s going to be interesting to see who the pool of candidates will be and how the talking heads will spin this coaching search.
Arkansas’ athletic director Hunter Yurachek appears to have done a good job finding somebody to replace Mike Anderson in the basketball program.
Eric Musselman seems to have passion and a heart for the players and the game. I hope that turns into wins and a deep run in the tournament sooner than later.
Morris seemed to have that passion in the beginning as well. But that’s a different story — at least we hope it’s a different story.
“I know I’ve got to get this search right,” Yurachek said about the approach to finding a new football coach. “We cannot afford as a department of athletics to go through this two or three years from now.”
That would be an understatement. He doesn’t have the luxury of picking a coach who says all the right things but does all the mediocre things. That will get him fired as athletic director.
It doesn’t matter how great the baseball team is or what the basketball team does. Expansions at Baum-Walker Stadium and improvements at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium won’t matter when it comes to the future of the current athletic director. All those track and field titles and cross country championships won’t reflect on Yurachek.
Whoever he picks to lead the football program will determine if he keeps his job or not in the near future. He better get it right or Arkansas fans will rake him across the coals with no mercy at all. This decision will sign his paycheck for the future.
He does however, have plenty of time to weigh his options and find the best possible candidates. He probably needs our prayers. I sure hope he’s praying about this.
Honestly, I feel sorry for whoever gets the job. It’s not easy putting out a dumpster fire. The new coach will have a lot on his plate.
On a bright note, Barry Lunney Jr. was probably the best option to finish the season as the interim coach. He’s an Arkansas guy, through and through.
On a final note, I wish people would please stop talking about Gus Malzahn. If he wanted to be here, he would have already been here.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
