Wednesday was a big day for Brooks Both of Harrison High School.
The senior linebacker announced that he will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Both was a key component in the Goblins claiming three conference championships in his three seasons of high school football. That is one thing that he will remember about playing football.
“Winning the conference championship every year since ninth grade is one of my favorite memories of Harrison football,” the athlete said.
While being a Razorback, Both will be an inside linebacker for the Hogs. He played the same position in high school where he had 115 tackles his senior year of the sport.
To play at the SEC level, Both has found some things that he will be need to improve to be prepared for action.
“To get ready for college, I will need to work on hip mobility and pass coverage skills,” he said.
He will be arriving in Fayetteville in June to start working out with the college’s staff.
While continuing his education, Both plans to major in kinesiology. He would like to be a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate level for his professional career.
Both’s habits is the inspiration for his career choice.
“Brooks is a tireless worker in the weight room,” said his high school coach Joel Wells. “He is one of the strongest players ever to come through Harrison.”
The coach is very impressed with the intangible assets that Both carries.
“His intelligence and leadership were a huge part of the success of our defense,” Wells said. “He was also a very devastating blocker on offense. Getting the opportunity to play in the SEC at his dream school is going to be special for him.”
Football is a very important aspect of Both’s life.
“Football is very different from all other sports,” he said. “It’s the ultimate team sport which makes winning that much sweeter. The bond you make with your teammates is also why I like it.”
The sport has also been an extended classroom for the linebacker.
“Football has taught me resiliency, toughness and pride,” he said.
Both’s physical presence is also felt in track and field. He throws the discus and shot for the Goblins.
There is more to Both than athletics. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He won the biology award and twice he received the school’s physical education award.
The list of accolades for Both on the field are extensive. He was the Class 5A state defensive player of the year. He was selected All-Conference and All-State three years. He was a first team member of the Arkansas Sports Media Football team. He was selected to the Max Preps Arkansas All-State team. He was All-Almanac of Arkansas High School Football at linebacker for 2019. He was a second team (2018) and first team (2019) member of the NWADG All-State team. He was selected twice as the 5A-West linebacker of the year.
He was recently named to the West team in the annual Arkansas High School All-Star game.
When racking up a list of awards like these, many wouldn’t think that there was a soft side to the athlete. However, he is saddened to be leaving Harrison High School.
“The one thing I will miss about HHS is all of my friends,” he said.
Both, who is the son of Neil and Mindy Both and the little brother to Hannah Both, did have people to thank for helping him reach his goals in high school.
“I want to thank my mom and dad and the rest of my family for their support,” he said. “I would like to thank my coaches, none of this would be possible without them. Most importantly, I thank God for the ability to play football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.