I don’t want to see Hollywood anymore. I was never really interested in Disneyland. I’d rather go to Disney World and see the real thing. My interests are shifting just like some changing policies.
I would still like to ride the tram sometime in San Francisco or watch a football game at the Rose Bowl. I’m sure the Staples Center has some neat things to see as well.
Despite the many attractions in the state that seem appealing, it seems that the cons are starting to outweigh the pros when making it a sought-after destination.
A road trip during spring break of my senior year with some friends found us as far west as the Grand Canyon, but time restraints and a golf match forced us to head back to Arkansas before we were able to get to our originally intended destination of San Diego. California here we come turned into California we didn’t quite make it.
We did get to walk across the Mexico border somewhere in Texas and see a culture change during our adventure. Basically we walked in to a Mexican tourist trap where little kids were selling Chiclets and the restaurants had no problem serving us beer and alcohol. It was a lot of fun as a 17-year old, but I was glad to get out of there. I enjoy air conditioning and the English language, so a few hours in that country was enough for me.
I didn’t have to seek asylum or produce any paper evidence of my existence to come back across the border. The Mexican guard at the line did however have a large gun and watched us closely as we retreated back to America. He made me feel guilty even though I don’t think I broke any laws. I didn’t make any sudden moves even though it crossed my mind a few times.
When that trip was over, I did regret not getting to continue on to California. But in retrospect, we probably would’ve tried to make a stop in Las Vegas and that would’ve most likely resulted in us getting home several days later than expected… if at all.
California used to be a sought after destination. Now it appears to be nothing but high taxes and beaches littered with unpleasantries. I always wanted to try a pick-up game on the courts at Venice Beach, but I hear that has been taken over by the unpleasantries as well.
The great state to the far left recently announced that they’re going to try and ruin something else with the passing of a new law.
Basically, college players can get paid is what the new law states.
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, allowing players at California universities to make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools' existing contracts.
Arguments whether this is good or bad can be convincing on both sides of the spectrum.
It sounds great if you’re a high school basketball player who wants to get paid while in college. I wonder what they hope to get from it. LeBron James — who skipped college for the money — is one of the loudmouth supporters of this, which only proves my point that the people behind this lack the necessary brain cells to think this through.
My view has always been that free room and board along with free tuition while being shipped all over the country (sometimes in a pretty sweet jet) to play a sport sounds like an all-exclusive all-expense paid trip to something better than high school. It’s definitely a step up from where most of these players came from. If they work hard and go pro, then it’s a building block to the professional world. If they don’t go pro then they can graduate with no debt, a college diploma and several beneficial resources at their disposal.
The NCAA says changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA's rules-making process.
In my opinion, if a college player does end up getting paid to play, then they should have to live off campus and pay their own tuition. I bet it wouldn’t take long before several star athletes end up broke, facing the consequences of bad decisions and can’t get ahold of their agent. Then how do they pay for college?
It sounds more beneficial if they are told to just do whatever the coach says and focus on the team as a whole.
One state shouldn’t be able to make the decisions for the rest of the country, they shouldn’t even try. Weaseling in the back door to put pressure on other states isn’t the American way.
California’s state motto is Eureka. Which mean’s I’ve found it. I don’t think many people are looking for it anymore.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
