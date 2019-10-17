It’s easy to entertain buying or doing something if it’s cheap. Ramen noodles may be one of the few exceptions.
Ask anyone who goes to the store to shop just because they have a coupon. Most people have heard someone say that the reason they bought something was because it was on sale.
Most sports aren’t exactly cheap in the grand scheme of things. Sports like football have lots of gear that is necessary just to step on the field. Things like pads and helmets along with certain shoes are a requirement. Don’t forget the black paint to put under your eyes.
Baseball isn’t a whole lot different to prepare. A bat and a glove is the biggest part and those aren’t cheap if you want a good one.
Basketball can typically get away with just some shorts and a pair of shoes that only get used on the court. The more you practice and the better you get usually leads to even more equipment or things such as the fancy compression pants and eventually an injury will lead to needing a knee brace.
Even swimming requires some fancy goggles and the strange need to keep your legs shaved because it allegedly makes you go faster. Maybe swimming doesn’t belong in this story.
Bowling is fun, but if you desire to be good then eventually you’ll want to get a few balls with a bag and one of those gaudy wrist braces.
Tennis needs a racquet and some cool sunglasses. Hockey looks like it needs more than just some ice skates and a mouthpiece.
I began this story to talk about how disc golf is a growing sport and is incredibly cheap to play. The more I thought about how much I’ve invested in a sport-specific backpack, way too many discs, special towels and other little accessories helped me wonder what in the world have I gotten into. I fell in love with the sport and my wallet noticed right away. That wasn’t the right way to approach my new addiction.
The original thought still applies though. Disc golf is not easy and the recommended approach for a newbie is to take baby steps. Despite the sport being somewhat difficult to become good at, it is a lot of fun playing even when the score ends up way over par. I’ve been playing since the middle of spring and have produced several rounds that ended up under par. I could play stick and ball golf for the rest of my life and come nowhere near even on the scoresheet.
There are a whole lot of mental aspects that go into the game just as much as physical. Other factors are the types of discs. There are many.
If your ego can get past buying all the really cool and stylish discs, then a starter pack with around three discs will be all you’ll need for a long time. Many people will say that a starter pack is just a bunch of cheap plastic. It’s because it is cheap plastic. It is also everything that you need to play the game. If you can put together a good round with some cheap round plastic then you’re starting to figure out the game and how to throw the discs effectively. If you can make those inexpensive discs do whatever you want, then you’ll know what you really want when you do enter the endless abyss of a store full of those beautiful little round shiny molded plastics.
Trust me, buying a disc because it is attractive rather than fitting for your style is like buying a basketball with a hole in it. It won’t do what you want it to do.
If you haven’t played disc golf, then spend a couple bucks for a cheap putter and go throw it around at a free course until you figure out how to make it go in the basket.
Even if you don’t get good at the game, you’ll have fun being bad at it.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer for the Harrison Daily Times.
