The final Pink Out competition on the tennis courts of the Harrison Country Club between Bergman tennis coach Steve Cox and Harrison tennis coach Doug Cox took place on Monday afternoon.
After a 25-year tenure of coaching high school sports, Bergman coach Steve Cox will be retiring from the coaching ranks. The coach has dawned the tennis leadership since 2001 and has been teaming with his brother, Doug Cox, for the past 10 years in the Pink-Out match at the country club.
The non-conference match ended with Harrison taking a team win in both the boys and girls division.
Harrison went 5-1 in the boys division and swept all three of the doubles matches.
In the girls pairings, it was a tighter competition but the Lady Goblins split the singles matches and went 2-1 on the doubles court.
Senior Boys
The top pairings of Harrison swept through the Bergman lineup.
Harrison’s Will Mahoney and Bergman’s Campbell Lewis filled the top slot in the singles division and Mahoney walked away with an 8-1 victory.
Conner Phillips filled the second spot on the card for the Goblins in a singles match against Camden Keymer of Bergman. Phillips followed his teammate with another 8-1 win in his match.
Bergman’s Jace Curtis defeated Harrison’s Skyler Davidson by a 6-1 score during the second wave of games.
In doubles action, Andrus Dupre and Grayson Dupre gave Harrison another win after defeating Bergman’s Asher Fultz and Elijah Royce by an 8-4 score.
Andrew Dirst and Nick Paradiso completed the Goblin sweep with an 8-3 victory over Bergman’s Trevor Little and Carter Sain.
Jackson Parker and Jared Toland added another doubles win in the second round when they beat Bergman’s Little and Sain by a 9-7 mark.
Senior Girls
Apart from the lead singles match, the Lady Goblins and Lady Panthers had some tight matches on the windy Monday afternoon.
Bergman’s Ruby Trammell won the No. 1 pairing by an 8-0 score over Harrison’s Abby Borland.
Harrison evened the singles matches when Chloe Hubbard took an 8-6 win against Bergman’s Faith Edgar.
On the doubles side, Harrison won both matches in the first wave, but fell in the second.
Elise Bell and Camryn Casey combined for Harrison to earn an 8-5 win over Bergman’s Maddi Holt and Kessa Willis.
Faith Trammell and Chloe Landrum gave the Lady Goblins another doubles win with an 8-6 triumph over Megan Honeycutt and Emily Wagner of Bergman.
Abby Hodges and Kimberly Smith teamed for the Lady Panthers in the second wave and gave Bergman an 8-1 win over Harrison’s Chloe Hooten and Chloe Regan.
