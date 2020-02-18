OMAHA — Basketball is the hot topic around the state this time of year.
The Eagles Nest in Omaha is seeing the effects with a busy slate of 1A-2 action.
Monday’s schedule featured a slew of opening round games beginning with the host team Omaha Lady Eagles falling in a 59-47 loss to Izard County Consolidated.
Lead Hill won the other senior girls game over Bruno-Pyatt, 55-43.
In senior boys action, Lead Hill defeated Calico Rock in a two-point game, 45-43. Omaha advanced past Bruno-Pyatt, 85-52, and Norfork rolled past St. Joe, 75-47.
Senior Girls
ICC 59, Omaha 47
Omaha lost control of the lead in the second period, and the Lady Cougars built a cushion on the scoreboard for a 59-47 win to advance in the tournament.
The Lady Eagles held a 16-15 edge at the end of the first break but ICC battled back to hold a 33-25 edge at intermission.
The difference became a 51-38 score in favor of the Lady Cougars at the end of the third period and Omaha was defeated despite outscoring ICC by a 9-8 mark in the final quarter.
Taylor Tucker led Omaha with 15 points. Kaiden Carlton added 13, Maddy Smith six, Baylee Jones four, Robbi Jones and Drew McKinney three each, Maria Bearden two and Sydney Partee one.
ICC played Western Grove on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals and a matchup against Norfork on Friday at 6:40 p.m.
Lead Hill 55, Bruno-Pyatt 43
The Lady Tigers got enough contribution from two of their players in the opening round to get a win as Lead Hill advanced past Bruno-Pyatt, 55-43.
Kaya Huebner poured out 28 points to go with another double-digit scoring output of 18 points from teammate Kelsey Rogers as Lead Hill advanced in the tournament over the Lady Patriots.
Lead Hill played Calico Rock on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals and a matchup against top-seeded Viola on Friday at 4 p.m.
Senior Boys
Lead Hill 45, Calico Rock 43
The Tigers and Pirates battled the entire 32 minutes and Lead Hill was able to finish the game on top of Calico Rock, 45-43.
Lead Hill had a 9-6 edge on Calico Rock at the first break but the Pirates flipped the script and took their own three-point lead at halftime, 20-17.
The Tigers reclaimed the lead in the third period by outscoring their opponent, 13-9, and took a slim 30-29 advantage into the final frame.
Both teams fought for the lead but it was Lead Hill who came out victorious.
Cody Paul scored 16 points in the Tiger win. Will Mancinelli added 11, Jonathan Fulton eight, T.J. Catron four, Gavin Dickey three, Dustin Turner two and Hunter Moore one.
Lead Hill played Western Grove on Tuesday. The winner will face Viola on Friday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.
Norfork 75, St. Joe 47
St. Joe’s lead was short-lived early in the ballgame before Norfork took over in the second period and ran away with a 75-47 win.
The Wildcats ended the first period with a 10-8 lead but Norfork struck back to take a 26-19 halftime advantage.
The lead grew for the Panthers to the tune of a 51-37 difference at the end of the third before closing the game out by outscoring St. Joe, 24-10.
Jeremy Stoeckle led St. Joe with 13 points. Quinton Willis added 12, Aiden Fletcher 11, Evann Dean and Antonio Martinez five each and Brooks Willis one.
Norfork played Omaha on Tuesday and the winner will face ICC on Friday at 5:20 p.m.
