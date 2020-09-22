BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference begins play on Saturday as all 14 teams will be in action.
League officials decided that with the COVID-19 outbreak that the conference would play league games only. Each team will play 10 games that will be held over an 11-week window.
The last regular season contest will be Dec. 5 and the SEC Championship will be held on Dec. 19.
Each school will play all six divisional opponents and four teams from the other division.
There are eight SEC teams that are ranked in the Top 25 and the Razorbacks will play seven of those over the course of the season. The only team that Arkansas will not play that is ranked nationally is No. 23 Kentucky.
Arkansas opens with No. 4 Georgia at home. The Razorbacks selected Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman as its head coach.
Arkansas hits the road the second week of action. The team will travel to Mississippi State.
The next ranked opponent for Arkansas is No. 8 Auburn in Alabama. That game is followed by a trip home on Oct. 17 for a matchup with Ole Miss.
Oct. 24 will be Arkansas’ open week. There are four SEC schools not playing this week.
On Halloween the Hogs are looking to spook Texas A&M. The Aggies are No. 10 currently in the national polls.
The game with Texas A&M will start a string of games against ranked opponents with No. 16 Tennessee, who will be Arkansas’ opponent on Nov. 7, being the lowest ranked of the string.
Heading to Florida on Nov. 14, Arkansas will play the No. 5 Gators followed by the defending national champions LSU Tigers on Nov. 21. LSU is currently No. 6 and will be visiting Razorback Stadium.
On Nov. 28, Arkansas gets off the rankings road and faces Missouri in Columbia.
The last home game of the season will be against No. 2 Alabama.
In other action the first week of competition, Kentucky will travel to Auburn for the only battle of ranked teams.
Alabama will be on the road at Missouri; Florida travels to Ole Miss; Mississippi State visits LSU; Texas A&M hightails it to Vanderbilt; and Tennessee goes to South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.