BOXLEY — In the hiking world, what goes down more than likely has to come up. Elise Falls in the Smith Creek Preserve is one of those things.
The beautiful waterfall is great to see, but visitors may decide to live near the fall when it occurs to them that they have to take a .59 mile walk uphill to get back to the entrance.
Even though the Elise Fall is not a tall waterfall, the presentation of the water makes it look much larger than it is. It is a 21-foot fall, but it changes directions and the top trails off to give the illusion of additional length in the slotted falls.
The waterfall empties into a pool that is about two-foot in depth. The pool then flows down a path to meet with Smith Creek.
Elise Falls is part of the Smith Creek Preserve that is a 1,316 acre area that is managed by The Nature Conservancy. This preserve is full of natural wonders and many walking trails.
The preserve is adjacent to the Sherfield Cave. This cave, which is closed to visitors, is an important ecological piece of the wildlife puzzle.
Sherfield is home to the largest Indiana Bat population in Arkansas. The species was placed on the endangered list by the National Wildlife Federation.
Smith Creek Preserve serves as a source for foraging and roosting for the bats. This area is also home to gray bats, turkeys, black bears, deer, elk and many other species of wildlife.
Getting to the falls is an easy undertaking. It is the coming back that creates a problem.
A visitor should park at the main gate to the preserve. That is located 3.6 miles south from the junction of highways 43 and 21 in the Boxley area of Newton County. The entrance is a small road on the east side of Highway 21. There is a tall sign that directs hikers to the location of the parking area.
After parking, the hike will start at the gate. There is an information kiosk that has a hand-drawn map for alpinist to take.
From the gate, there is a .18 mile steep decline on a wide path. When reaching the distance, visitors will turn left on a much smaller path. There is a sign that points the direction of the waterfall.
After traveling about .07 of a mile on a level path, the descent begins. It is more than .4 of mile down the hill. The distance from the waterfall sign to Smith Creek is .56 of a mile.
During the dry periods, the creek bed may be empty or have very little water, however, after multiple rains during the spring the stream comes to life.
A flowing creek bed creates dilemmas for hikers. There are two ways to approach the creek.
On the opposite side of the creek, a path is viewed. If the creek is crossed here, continue on the path for a few steps and then turn left on the path that is located there.
If not, getting wet is in the plans, then travel down the creek bed a few steps and cross on the rocks that have emerged from the water. This takes a steady step.
However the stream is crossed, there will be a small stream of water that meets the creek. Of course it is on the other side of the creek.
Visitors must cross the creek one more time to get to Elise Falls. The double cross of the creek is necessary because a small bluff prevents people from staying on the waterfall side of the creek.
The second crossing of the creek leads visitors to a path on the right side of the branch that flows into Smith Creek. It is only .04 of a mile up the small path to see the falls.
The path to the waterfall can be tricky if one is avoiding wet shoes.
After getting started on the path, it is possible to not see the sun while hiking. The thick hardwood forest acts as a canopy of shade. While on the hike, the sounds of nature can be heard. Elks bulging is a common sound on the trip.
Elise Falls is a surprising tranquil waterfall that makes a person work to get the benefits.
