GREEN FOREST — It was homecoming at Green Forest on Friday night.
However, the Tigers left the field on the short end of the scoreboard. Green Forest lost its contest against Elkins, 63-8.
With the win, Elkins has officially earned a state playoff bid if the Arkansas Activities Association uses the regular playoff system. This season, however, the AAA is looking at inviting all football teams into the playoffs due to numerous conference games being lost due to COVID-19.
Elkins is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in 4A-1 play. Green Forest is now 0-7 on the season and 0-4 in conference action.
Green Forest managed to end the game with a score. Tiger senior Reiley Gordon called his own number and scored from about 12 yards out. The Tigers then attempted
a two-point conversion. Gordon hit junior Trevor Stark on a pass play as the clock expired to set the final score.
Elkins started the contest on fire. The Elk scored five touchdowns in the first 9:34 of the game to take a 34-0 lead at the end of the first period.
The Tigers started with a three-and-out, and after punting, Elkins scored on its first play from scrimmage.
Covering 57 yards, the Elk scored with 10:49 showing on the clock.
After stopping Green Forest's next drive, the Elk needed two plays to score on a run play.
At the 4:41 mark of the first period, the Elk scored on a 24-yard pass play. Elkins scored two more touchdowns in the next 2:15 of play to take the 34-0 lead.
Elkins was looking to score to start the second frame, but the Green Forest defense made a big hit that created a fumble which was recovered by the Tigers.
Starting on the 12-yard line, the Tigers could not get moving on offense. A major penalty moved the ball back close to the Elk end zone. Later in the drive, the Tigers were tackled behind the goal line to give the Elk a 36-0 lead.
Green Forest's defense made another stop on Elkins' next drive by creating a fumble. The Tigers moved the football, but an interception gave the ball back to the Elk.
The Elk scored on the next possession and then again on their next possession. Elkins led at halftime, 51-0.
Elkins led 57-0 after three periods.
Green Forest will be on the road next week. The Tigers will be traveling to Gravette to play the Lions.
