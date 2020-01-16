ALPENA — Wednesday night’s action on the hardwood during the Alpena junior high tournament filled all the remaining slots for the quarterfinals in both the junior boys and junior girls brackets.
In the boys bracket, Flippin advanced with a 42-21 win over St. Joe. Bruno-Pyatt filled the final spot with a 52-31 win over Western Grove
On the girls side, Kingston rolled to a 51-7 victory against Bruno-Pyatt and host team Alpena moved past St. Joe, 34-8.
Junior Boys
Flippin 42, St. Joe 21
Flippin created a struggle for St. Joe and the Junior Bobcats moved on in the tourney with a 42-21 win.
St. Joe was held scoreless in the opening period while Flippin amassed 19 points.
Scoring tightened in the second period but Flippin was able to increase their lead by outscoring St. Joe, 10-9, to take a 29-9 halftime lead.
Flippin continued to grow the advantage in the second half. The Junior Bobcats finished the third frame with a 38-13 advantage and took the win by a 42-21 score.
St. Joe was led by Adam Brown with nine points. Aston Bing added six points, Dustin Carlton four and Canon Morgan two.
Flippin plays Omaha on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Bruno-Pyatt 52, Western Grove 31
The Junior Patriots built a big lead in the first half and moved to the quarterfinals with a 52-31 win over Western Grove.
At the first break, Bruno-Pyatt held a 19-8 lead and increased the margin to a 35-10 score at halftime.
The Junior Warriors doubled their efforts in the second half and outscored the Junior Patriots by a 16-8 difference in the third period.
Bruno-Pyatt took a 43-26 lead into the final 6 minutes and grew their margin of victory to a 52-31 score at the final buzzer.
Ethan Brumley led the Junior Patriots with 22 points. Evan Baker scored seven points, Marcus Fields, Kendell Smith and Keegan Wiseman six apiece, Jacob Duncan three and Jaxon Whitsell two.
Walker Collins scored eight points for Western Grove. Briggs Reddell and Klane Sisco added six apiece, Gage Shatwell four, Kooper Baker three and Payton Sisco and Tucker Savage two apiece.
The Junior Patriots battles with Berryville on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Junior Girls
Kingston 51, Bruno-Pyatt 7
The Junior Yellow Jackets rolled through the first round with a 51-7 thumping of Bruno-Pyatt.
Kingston held their opponent scoreless in the first half and controlled a 44-0 advantage at halftime.
Bruno-Pyatt scored four points in the third quarter while Kingston scored two.
Kingston outscored the Junior Patriots by a 5-3 mark in the fourth frame to advance with the win.
Lila Hartness scored 16 points for Kingston. Jaidyn Head added 12, Paige Randall eight, Karli Myers six, Callie Edgmon three, Rilee Pittman, Madison Bellinger and Averie Dunn two each.
Holly Swafford scored three for Bruno-Pyatt and Cheyenne Yancey and Catelen DeBoer two apiece.
Kingston plays Valley Springs on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Alpena 34, St. Joe 8
The host team Junior Lady Leopards found their groove in the second half and pulled away for a 34-8 win over St. Joe.
Alpena held a narrow 5-3 lead at the first break and held St. Joe scoreless in the second to take a 12-3 advantage at halftime.
The Junior Lady Leopards put 15 pants up in the third and held St. Joe to five points.
Alpena began the fourth quarter with a 27-8 lead and scored the only points of the final frame to earn a 34-8 win.
Cassidy Ohler scored nine points for Alpena. Morgan Wheatler added eight, Emma Johnson six, Laini Block five, Kelsey Kolbe four and Crandall Eppes two.
