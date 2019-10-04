GENTRY The 4A-1 is a tough league.
Friday night Berryville found themselves on the short end of its game with Gentry. The Pioneers defeated Berryville, 40-14
The Bobcats managed a score in the first half. The team scored in the second period. However, Gentry had a 14-0 lead after one period and then moved that lead to 28-7 at halftime.
Gentry set the tone for play in the second half. The Pioneers scored just 19 seconds into the third period. Gentry moved ahead 34-7.
Berryville answered the Pioneeer touchdown to pull within, 34-14.
Gentry had another score in them and move up 40-14 in the fourth period.
