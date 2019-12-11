POTTSVILLE — Entering the fourth period, Harrison trailed Pottsville, 41-29.
When the game was over, the Goblins had made a big come back and defeated the home team, 44-43 on Tuesday night in non-conference action.
Harrison started the final frame with a bucket for Ethan Edwards to pull within a dozen.
A minute later, Edwards drove into the lane and kicked the ball to Logan Plumlee who drained a trey
Harrison’s defense created the next points. Ben Elliott created a steal, but on his layup he had his shot blocked into the hands of Edwards.
He laid the ball softly into the rim to get his team within five points.
Sophomore Abe Glidewell was fouled on a shot attempt for Harrison. He was able to cut another point off the Apache lead.
With 4:55 left in the contest, Timber Crenwelge scored on the baseline after taking a pass from Elliott.
The two-point deficit was the closest that Harrison had been since the 4:35 mark of the second period.
Pottsville hit a free throw to go up by three, but Elliott hit a baseline jumper to pull the Goblins within a point.
Just 20 seconds later, Edwards drove to the rim to give the Goblins their first lead of the night at 43-42.
The Apaches tied the contest with a charity stripe at the 3:17 mark.
Harrison decided to let the air of the ball some. The squad missed a shot midway through its next possession, but Edwards collected an offensive rebound to save the possession.
After holding the ball for 51 seconds, the Goblins turned it over.
With 1:54 showing on the clock, Harrison forced a jump ball, but Pottsville retained possession. The Apaches missed a layup and Gus Miller came down with a defensive rebound for Harrison.
This time the Goblins spread the corners and maintained possession. The team called a timeout with 13.6 seconds left in the game.
Harrison could not get the ball inbound to Elliott after the timeout, so the squad called another timeout. After the second timeout and a triple screen for Elliott, he collected the basketball in the backcourt for the Goblins.
He dribbled to the right side of the court before making a move in the lane. The senior was fouled on the shot with 3.4 seconds remaining.
Harrison, who had endured the shortend of a three-overtime game a week before, was hoping for a better outcome on this trip.
Things got a little tense as Elliott missed the first free throw. He was able to knock down the second charity toss to give Harrison a one-point lead.
Pottsville had one last attempt, but the squad miscommunicated on moving the ball up the court thanks to the Harrison defense.
The Apaches jumped to a 11-2 lead in the first period and settled on a 14-10 bulge as Miller hit two free throws at the end of the period.
Elliott and Bryce Bonds each scored to pull the Goblins within, 16-14, but the team trailed, 26-19, at intermission.
In the third period, Edwards scored after taking a pass from Coulter McCuistion.
Edwards had a steal and then finished a three-point play. Elliott drained a trey from the right wing after McCuistion kicked the ball out from the paint.
Edwards finished the third quarter scoring for Harrison, but Pottsville ended the period on a 6-2 run.
Harrison will be back in action on Thursday night as they play in the Benton Classic. The Goblins will face the host Benton.
Leading Harrison in scoring against the Apaches was Edwards with 22 points. Elliott had eight, Plumlee and Gatlin James three each and Glidewell, Crenwelge, Bonds and Miller two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.