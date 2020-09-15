NORTH LITTLE ROCK — For the second-straight week, the Golden Goblins of Harrison have fallen in the Class 5A section of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Last week’s drop was no fault of their own. This week, a 34-14 loss on the road to Siloam Springs made the difference. At the moment, the only team nipping at their heels in the polls is Magnolia. Harrison beat Magnolia in Week 0 by a 42-35 score.
Few other teams were affected in the remaining polls as a result of Friday’s results on the field.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant is still the unanimous top selection. Bentonville, North Little Rock, Greenwood and Pulaski Academy fill out the top five respectively.
Little Rock Christian fell out of the Overall Poll after a three-point loss to Magnolia on Friday. Cabot and Conway are tied to take the place of the Warriors in the sixth spot. At No. 8 is Bentonville West who moved up from ninth. No. 9 is now Benton and Joe T. Robinson enters the poll at No. 10.
Class 7A is still led by Bryant, followed by Bentonville and North Little Rock. Conway moved up to fourth from fifth and swapped places with Cabot.
Greenwood leads Class 6A while Benton and Lake Hamilton remain at second and third respectively. Little Rock Parkview moved up to fourth while Jonesboro fell to fifth after recording its second loss of the season.
Pulaski Academy returned from a trip to Tennessee and remains atop Class 5A after another win. Wynne continues to move up the poll and sits at second. Little Rock Christian’s loss moved them down to third. Texarkana enters the poll at fourth despite not playing a game yet this season and Harrison rounds out the poll at fifth.
Class 4A was unchanged this week. Joe T. Robinson remains at No. 1. Arkadelphia is second followed by Nashville, Shiloh Christian and then Pocahontas.
Harding Academy tops Class 3A in another unchanged poll. Prescott takes second, Newport is third while Booneville and Rison take No. 4 and No. 5.
Like the previous two polls, Class 2A looks just like last week. Fordyce leads the way followed by Junction City, Gurdon, Des Arc and finally Magnet Cove.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 2-0 280 1
2. Bentonville 2-0 232 2
3. North Little Rock 2-0 225 3
4. Greenwood 2-0 174 4
5. Pulaski Academy 2-0 148 5
6. Cabot 3-0 104 7
(tie) Conway 2-1 104 8
8. Bentonville West 2-1 70 9
9. Benton 1-1 66 10
10. Joe T. Robinson 2-1 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 20, LR Christian 18, Lake Hamilton 14, Camden Fairview 10, Fayetteville 6, Arkadelphia 5, Jonesboro 5, LR Parkview 4, Harding Academy 3, FS Northside 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Watson Chapel 2, Fordyce 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 2-0 140 1
2. Bentonville 2-0 103 2
3. North Little Rock 2-0 94 3
4. Conway 2-1 37 5
5. Cabot 3-0 32 4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 12, Fayetteville 1, FS Northside 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (23) 2-0 135 1
2. Benton (5) 1-1 98 2
3. Lake Hamilton 2-0 78 3
4. LR Parkview 2-0 52 5
5. Jonesboro 1-2 33 4
Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 5, Siloam Springs 5, Van Buren 5, West Memphis 5, Searcy 3, Russellville 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (28) 2-0 118 1
2. Wynne 3-0 96 3
3. LR Christian 2-1 51 2
4. Texarkana 0-0 39 NR
5. Harrison 2-1 37 4
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 22, Camden Fairview 17, White Hall 9, Maumelle 7, Watson Chapel 2.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (24) 2-1 132 1
2. Arkadelphia (3) 3-0 89 2
3. Nashville (1) 2-1 73 3
4. Shiloh Christian 2-0 66 4
5. Pocahontas 3-0 20 5
(tie) Stuttgart 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Ozark 11, Rivercrest 5, Crossett 2, Warren 2, Ashdown 1, Lonoke 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (23) 2-0 135 1
2. Prescott (4) 2-0 103 2
3. Newport 3-0 80 3
4. Booneville 2-0 40 4
5. Rison (1) 1-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 20, Osceola 12, McGehee 9, Camden Harmony Grove 2, Salem 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (24) 2-0 136 1
2. Junction City (3) 2-1 106 2
3. Gurdon 1-1 77 3
4. Des Arc (1) 2-0 58 4
5. Magnet Cove 2-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5, Hazen 5, Poyen 5, McCrory 3, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.