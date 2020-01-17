Team sports are an excellent educational tool.
There are very few jobs where it is only you and no one else. You have to work as a team.
Educational leaders today know this and it is always something to see the professionals use new strategies to develop teamwork among students in the classroom.
I visit my wife’s classroom at Harrison High School often to deliver a slurpee. While most think that it just a drink, it is a something that she needs as a result of having cancer six times.
When I walk into her room, I am amazed at how many times that she changes her seating situation. She informed me that part of these changes are to develop new teams when the students are doing projects.
Working in a team will help these students when they have left the classroom and are dependent on others to help accomplish a workplace goal.
Another place for good teammates and for good teamwork is on the field or the basketball court. It is essential that things work together for teams to be successful.
There are several characteristics of good teammates that are important for leaders of a basketball team. As squads are working toward the postseason, good teammates are very important.
The first good characteristic of a leader or good teammate is to cheer for others.
It is important that they know that you care about their performance on the court. It doesn’t matter if it is a 40-point game. Encouraging the last player off the bench is as important as cheering the starting five.
It may be a close game and you have fouled out. Quit having a pity party for yourself and do what you can do to help your team win with your encouragement.
Another thing to do is to communicate on defense.
You can see that there is a screen coming. Tell your teammate. If you are playing a matchup zone or some other kind of junk defense, you have to open your mouth to talk about where the offense is. Identifying cutters will help your teammates and it will help solidify defenses.
A good teammate communicates with others and that makes the team better.
Winning basketball games means winning the loose balls.
Get on the floor and get them. It may cost you some skin, but it will not cost you a loss.
One of the offensive things that can make you a good teammate is to make the extra pass.
So many times people will have a small step on someone and take a bad shot or use unorthodox form to get a shot off. At the same time, there is a 3-point shooting monster standing uncovered only 10 feet away from them.
Be a good teammate. Make that pass. Let them get the three points and you can have the assist. An assist is not points, but it leads to points and wins. Plus it makes coaches really happy.
There are some things that a basketball player can do on defense to be a good teammate.
The first is take a charge. Nothing can energize a team like taking a charge. Two points is usually wiped off the scoreboard for the opponent and your team gets possession of the basketball.
A little secret here is to take the basketball at the opponent that was just called for charging. Chances are that they feel that they didn’t charge and they are still angry from it. They are more likely to foul again.
The key here is to take the charge.
A good teammate boxes out.
This requires a little effort. Sometimes it requires a lot of effort. More than half of the shots taken in a game are missed. So, that means that there are a lot of rebounds. Who is going to get those rebounds?
If it is the other team, then you are beat. If it is your team, then you have a chance. Box out and get the ball.
We are deep into the basketball season. There is only a month of regular season action left. Be a good teammate and see how far you will go this year.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
