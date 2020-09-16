BERRYVILLE — The home course played well for the medalist honoree. But not enough for the home team.
On Tuesday, Berryville hosted Green Forest, Gravette, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove at the Carroll Country Country Club for 18-holes of sun-filled golf.
Berryville’s Nate Allen had a low round of 77 to earn medalist honors in the boys division and led the Bobcats to a second-place finish behind Gravette.
In the girls groupings, Gravette took another team win along with the lowest individual round.
Senior Boys
A well balanced Gravette team took the top spot as all four of their players shot within four shots of each other.
The Lions collected a team total of 239 to win the event.
Berryville came in second with Allen leading the card. The Bobcats scored a 265. D.J. Colbert contributed an 87 while Ashton Blok added a 91. Jack Dignan shot a 101 and Dylan Higgins finished with a 107.
Green Forest tallied a 321 led by Alex Kilbourn’s 97. Austin Howerton added a 102 and Jacob Zimmerman shot a 122.
Senior Girls
The leaderboard for the senior girls was littered with players from Gravette.
The Lady Lions were first with a 280. Pea Ridge took second with a 323 and Green Forest was third with a 370.
Green Forest was led by Leah Evans with a 118. Katie Farra shot a 123 and Lyndsey Snow had a 129.
Berryville had two players on the course but were unable to complete a card. Ava O’Gorek had the low round for the Lady Bobcats and Emma Hall shot a 114.
