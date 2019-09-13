GREEN FOREST — The Tiger battle under a full moon on Bill Gotto Field came down to the final two minutes between Commerce, Okla. and Green Forest.
In a game that featured 11 punts and five turnovers on downs along with an interception by both teams, the only score won the game.
Commerce found the end zone at the 2:17 mark in the final quarter to put the first points on the scoreboard. The point after made it a 7-0 ballgame and the visiting Tigers took the win from the hometown Tigers of Green Forest.
Green Forest won the tip and elected to receive but the first possession resulted in a four-and-out.
Commerce managed a first down on their first possession, but on a third and 20 from their own 49-yard line, Green Forest’s Alberto Martinez picked a pass that put the ball back in the hands of the home team. The rest of the first half resulted in each team kicking the ball back and forth to each other.
The longest drive of the first half was 29 yards when Green Forest made a push just before halftime. Riley Gordon rushed for 12 yards on a quarterback draw to push the ball to midfield at their own 40-yard line. The next 17 yards were gained after both teams were flooded with yellow flags to move the ball back and forth.
The halftime score was tied at zero in a defensive battle where only eight first downs were accomplished.
The second half was much more of the same.
Green Forest’s first shot at points came with 6:56 remaining in the third period. Barrett Phillips broke loose up the middle for a 19-yard gain followed by a holding penalty that pushed the Tigers back to the 28-yard line. Gordon ran for four yards to the 24-yard marker before a pair of incompletions set up a 39-yard field goal attempt. The kick by Gordon was tipped and Commerce got the ball back on downs.
Commerce pushed the ball 67 yards on the next possession but the drive ended in a fake field goal that the Green Forest defense was able to sniff out and sack the runner at their own 20-yard line.
Six plays later, the hometown Tigers were punting the ball back to Commerce.
Commerce was then able to push the ball down the field and found some luck when a 33-yard pass play that was tipped into the air landed in the hands of the visiting team for a first and goal on the 7-yard line. Two rushing plays later, the visiting team found the end zone on a running play to set the only score of the game.
Green Forest had two opportunities in the final two minutes to move the ball down the field. The first resulted in an interception and the second ended with the clock hitting zero without being able to get off a final pass.
Green Forest falls to a 1-1 record on the year and will visit another Tiger team at West Fork next Friday night.
