LINCOLN — The Green Forest Tigers needed a win in 4A-1 action on Friday night.
However, the Tigers came up on the short end of the scoreboard against Lincoln. Lincoln won the contest, 41 -14.
Lincoln was quick to pick up points. The Wolves scored a 34 first half points. They led at halftime, 34-6.
In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown each.
Green Forest will be at home hosting Gravette on Friday night.
The Tigers fall to 0-4 in league play. Green Forest is 2-5 overall on the season.
