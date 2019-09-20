WEST FORK -- It came down to late game heroics for Green Forest. Facing West Fork, Green Forest won the Tiger battle, 14-13.
West Fork scored in the closing minute if the contest. However, a failed conversion attempt was the difference in the game.
Green Forest scored at the end of each half to account for its points in the game.
With the win, the red Tigers move to 2-1 on the season.
Green Forest moved the ball in its last possession.
Reiley Gordon had a big run on a second-and-long play.
That freed up Barrett Phillips on the next play. He picked up a first down and then the red Tigers were the recipients of an additional 15 yards on a West Fork penalty.
The red Tigers moved the ball to the 4. Phillips picked up a first down carrying the ball to the 1.
Gordon completed the drive to give Green Forest a 12-7 lead with 2:53 left.
Completing a pass to Trevor Stark, Gordon put the Green Forest ahead, 14-7.
West Fork had a long drive to score to cut the red Tiger to a point.
Green Forest scored on a Gordon run to pull the visitor within, 7-6, at intermission.
