PRAIRIE GROVE — It was the second meeting between Harrison and Farmington in eight days.
This contest meant a district title for the winner.
When the contest was over, Farmington claimed its second win over Harrison, 54-41.
The game was closer than the score indicated as the Lady Cardinals hit 7-of-8 free throws in the last 74 seconds of the contest.
Farmington, who beat Harrison on the Lady Goblins' Senior Night, 74-60, got into a double digit lead at 45-34 in the fourth.
Harrison got a bucket by Caroline Cecil and then a score from Marion Groberg with 3:05. Groberg's bucket came after she collected an offensive putback.
Farmington scored, but Sydney Shrum hit a trey for Harrison with 2:28 left in the game. The Lady Goblins trailed, 47-41.
The Lady Cardinals held the ball for the next 1:14 before the Lady Goblins had to start fouling. Four trips to the free throw line gave Farmington the 13-point win.
Farmington led 13-11 at the first stop, but Harrison scored a 13-3 run to start the second frame.
Groberg scored with a third chance bucket.
Farmington moved back ahead with a trey, but Brynn Oleson tied the contest at 16 with a three-point play for Harrison.
Cecil scored the next five points. She hit two free throws then stopped a pass on defense and drove the length of the court and hit a layup while getting fouled.
She hit the charity toss.
Oleson ended the big run for Harrison with a 3-pointer.
Farmington managed the last three points of the period to pull within, 24-19.
Kenzie Parker knocked down two free throws to start the second half. Farmington answered with a 10-1 streak as Oleson scored the only Harrison point.
Cecil scored with 1:25 left in the third period to tie the game at 29.
Farmington scored five points in the last 1:09 of the third. Harrison never recovered.
Harrison will be in action on Thursday in the Class 4A North Region Tournament. They will face Clarksville at 4 p.m.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Cecil with 15 points. Oleson added nine, Groberg seven, Shrum six and Parker four.
