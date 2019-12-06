WILLARD, Mo. — Harrison continued its quest to find its identity.
Facing Quest Charter Academy of Peoria,Ill, the Goblins fell in the Willard (Mo.) Four State Classic on Thursday night.
The Gators defeated Harrison, 69-56.
Harrison trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter. An Ethan Edwards bucket with a minute left in the first half made sure that the Goblins were down by single digits in the first half.
Coming out of the halftime locker room trail, 35-26, Harrison went to work on the offensive end.
The junior class of Goblin players made a big splash. Kolbe Stone hit a basket after taking a pass from Bryce Bonds. That was followed by Stone hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing after Bonds drove to the basket and kicked out to Edwards.
With the score sitting on 35-31, Quest scored its first points of the second half after collecting an offensive rebound.
Harrison pulled back within four points after Stone returned the assist favor to Bonds. Bonds hit a short jumper to make the score, 37-33, with 6:08 left in the third period.
Quest scored a 12-3 run the rest of the period as Edwards scored Harrison's only points of the last 6:08 of the frame as he nailed a trey.
Harrison trailed at the end of the third period, 49-36.
Harrison got within 11 points twice in the final period.
Ben Elliott drained a trey that was answered by Quest. Logan Plumlee took a pass from Bonds to score and make it an 11-point game at 58-47.
The Goblins could not overcome the deficit.
Quest made a living in the game on the offensive boards. The Gators scored 34 second half points with 15 of those coming as second chance points after collecting offensive rebounds.
Harrison trailed Quest, 17-12, after the first quarter. Edwards scored to pull the Goblins within three points at 17-14, which was the closest Harrison could get the rest of the night.
Edwards led Harrison with 22 points. Elliott added 10, Bonds seven, Plumlee six, Stone five, Timber Crenwelge four and Gatlin James two.
The Goblins faced Fort Scott, Kan. on Friday night before playing the host Willard, Mo. on Saturday night.
