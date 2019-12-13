BENTON — The Harrison Lady Goblins got a late start on its game on Thursday night in the Benton Classic.
Harrison was scheduled to play the host team at 7 p.m. on Thursday night, so the Lady Goblins were relaxing in their hotel room when head coach Doug Young got a phone call.
That phone call asked where his team was because they were suppose to be playing at that moment.
Young and the Lady Goblins were unaware of the time change, so the team jumped on the bus and arrived at the gym.
The Lady Goblins then turned in a 57-29 victory over Pine Bluff instead of Benton.
Harrison only made 13 field goals in the entire game. The squad made a living at the free throw line, a place where the team had struggled.
Shooting 33 free throws in the game, the Lady Goblins nailed 26 of those for 79 percent. That percentage is something that has been different in the previous few games.
The Lady Goblins were 2-of-8 from the free throw line in the final minute against Pottsville on Tuesday night. The Lady Apaches made a frantic comeback that fell short as the team missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
On Thursday night, Harrison was able to pull out to a 15-11 lead after the first period.
Defense became the difference in the contest. The Lady Goblins held Pine Bluff to three points in the second period and four points in the third frame.
Harrison led 33-14 at intermission and 45-18 after three periods.
Leading the Lady Goblins in scoring was Brynn Oleson with 13 points. Marion Groberg and Mariah Hudson had 11 each, Caroline Cecil seven, Kenzie Parter, Camryn Casey, Madison Bell and Maggie Salmon three each, Makayla Mattix two and Shayne Gilliam one.
