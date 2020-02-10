HUNTSVILLE — It is hard to keep a winning streak going.
However, the Harrison Lady Goblins did just that on Friday night at Huntsville. Harrison extended its streak to 23 wins with a 58-45 win over the Lady Eagles.
Harrison used a 19-5 run over a stretch in the first and second quarters to put the Lady Eagles at arms length away.
Leading, 17-12, the Lady Goblins started with points from Marion Groberg. That was followed by a Sydney Shrum three-point play to give the Lady Goblins their first double-digit lead of the day at 22-12.
Huntsville scored, but with 33 seconds left in the first period Groberg finished the period’s scoring with a bucket to give the Lady Goblins a 10-point advantage.
Points didn’t come for Harrison in the second period, but the Lady Goblin defense held Huntsville scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the second.
Shrum hit a free throw to start the scoring then Kenzie Parker took a pass from Brynn Oleson to score.
Parker then added two more free throws before Groberg scored at the 4:38 mark.
Another free throw by Parker put Harrison ahead, 32-14.
Huntsville drained a trey for its first points of the second, but Mariah Hudson scored the next four points for Harrison to put the visitors ahead, 36-17.
Harrison took a 36-22 lead into intermission.
In the third period, Huntsville trimmed two points off of the Harrison lead.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Parker with 15 points. Groberg added 13, Oleson 10, Hudson eight and Shrum and Caroline Cecil six each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.