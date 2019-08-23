ROGERS — It was the Rogers Heritage versus Harrison scrimmage take two.
On Wednesday night, the two schools finally got to meet on the gridiron after a postponement of the game on Tuesday night because of weather. The game was moved to Rogers on Wednesday night.
“We needed the scrimmage very badly,” said Harrison coach Joel Wells. “That is why we traveled to Heritage on a Wednesday.
“We gave great effort,” continued the coach. “We need to clean up some details, but it was good to see us in action.”
The scrimmage saw each team run a set amount of plays before turning the ball over to the other team. There were periods of scrimmaging to conclude the play.
During the scrimmage, Harrison kept Heritage out of the end zone the entire night. The Goblins put four scores on the board during the contest.
“Our defense played well,” said Wells. “We had great quarterback play.”
Despite pitching a shutout the coach had words of advise.
“We have a lot of areas to improve on defense,” he said. “It is a great start, but it is only a starting point.”
The Goblin offense played well at times, but had some kinks along the way.
“We moved the ball well,” said the coach. “We stopped ourselves with three turnovers and a couple of penalties.”
Harrison will open the season on Aug. 30. The Goblins will travel to Pea Ridge.
“We have a ton of areas to work,” stated the coach. “Our coverage needs to be tighter and our pass protection needs work just to name a few.”
Pea Ridge is expected to be a contender for the 4A-1 league title again this season.
The Blackhawks will continue to be on Harrison’s schedule for the next two years. The team is moving to Class 5A in football and will be a member of the 5A-West. The Blackhawks will be replacing Huntsville who will fall back into the 4A-1 to take the place of Pea Ridge.
Harrison completed its best season since 1999. Twenty years ago the Goblins had an undefeated season and won the school’s only state title.
The Goblins are picked to win the 5A-West this season. Should they accomplish this feat it will make the third time in school history that the squad has won three titles in a row.
Harrison’s school record for straight titles is four in a row that was accomplished from 1988-1991.
“We need to improve significantly to get to where we want to be at the end of the season,” concluded the coach.
