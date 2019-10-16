CLARKSVILLE — Rain showers and wet courts could only delay the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.
When play continued, Harrison finished the tournament third overall in girls play. Pulaski Academy took first place and Valley View claimed second.
Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt ended their season on Wednesday with a loss in the third-place game.
The Lady Goblin duo of Camryn Casey and Kylie Anderson were defeated in the second round after a close win in the opener.
Elise Bell was defeated in the first round in singles action.
Will Mahoney and Ethan Bell ended the tennis season after an opening round defeat.
Donnie Armstrong won his first match, but was defeated in the second round.
Senior Girls
Ward and McNutt began the state tournament with a quick match against Reagan Booth and Harlee Delouch of Highland. The Lady Goblins breezed past the Lady Rebels with a 6-1, 6-0 win to advance to the second round.
Second round action paired the two girls against Anna Rhodes and Riley Webb of Nashville. The Lady Goblins defeated the Nashville team to advance into the final four, 6-3, 6-2.
Semifinal action resulted in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Habiba Heshmat and Bella Tan of Pulaski Academy.
The third-place game for Ward and McNutt ended in 8-4 loss to Ashlee Shinnaberry and Allison Shinnaberry of Valley View.
Casey and Anderson were pressed in the first round of doubles action against Kaylee Eiffino and Jadyn Johnson of Star City. The Harrison duo finished with a 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 7-5 come from behind win to advance to the second round. The second round resulted in a 6-0, 6-3 loss to Ashlee Shinnaberry and Allison Shinnaberry of Valley View.
Bell was matched in the first round against Joiner Love of Pulaski Academy in singles play. After winning the first set, Bell was defeated by a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 score.
“It's been a great season with another district title for the girls,” Harrison coach Doug Cox reflected. “Lindsey is a three-time conference doubles champ and Isabel is a two-time champion and they have helped lead us into the top rung at state these past few years. They are great leaders and players and have been out here working hard for 4 years. They are special girls and they will be missed.”
Senior Boys
Mahoney and Bell gained some ground after falling in the opening set but their visit to the state tournament came up short in the first round. Colton Bush and Kessler Mack of Jonesboro Westside came away with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over the Goblin pair in the doubles bracket.
Armstrong took control of the opening round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over John Jackson of Monticello to advance in the state tournament.
Armstrong was matched against Riley Felkins of Jonesboro Westside in the next round. The Goblin senior finished his run in the tournament with a 6-0, 7-5 loss.
“Donnie and Ethan helped lead the way for a district title in their senior year,” Cox commented. “I was very proud for them. They have worked hard to get one.”
The Harrison coach had plenty of memories from this group of boys and girls and looks forward to a group moving up.
“We are losing eight seniors out of our top 12 players. Shayne (Gilliam), Kylie, Mason (Harrison) and Joey (Adams) contributed tremendously to our success this season also. This is the most seniors I have lost in years at one time and its hard emotionally for me. I feel blessed to have coached all these seniors for 4 years. But the future is bright.
“Elise, Camryn, Will and Brady (Winkle) have valuable experience to come back and lead the teams next year with some good young players waiting in the wings,” Cox continued. “I always say I have the best support, the best kids and the best parents. It makes my job easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.