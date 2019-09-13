The Harrison Goblins took the field in front of a packed house at F.S. Garrison stadium Friday night for the home opener against the Siloam Springs Panthers.
Harrison dominated on both sides of the ball to claim a 33-7 non-conference victory.
The Goblins special teams got the scoring started as Brian Ulrich blocked and then scooped and scored on a Siloam Springs punt. Max Payne hit the PAT making the score 7-0 with 6:35 left in the first quarter.
After a quick three-and-out possession for the Panthers, Goblin quarterback Cole Keylon marched his team down the field for 49 yards and the first offensive touchdown. Keylon found Colton Shaver for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 left in the quarter. The PAT by Payne was good making the score 14-0 at the end of the first.
The next possession for the Goblins ended as they fumbled the ball in the end zone and the Panthers recovered it for their only score of the night. That closed the gap to 14-7.
When Harrison got the ball back, the Goblins put together a great 63-yard drive ending with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ben Johnson to Rilee Jones. Payne added the PAT making the score 21-7 where it stood at halftime.
The Goblins started with the ball in the third quarter and it only took two plays before Gabe Huskey would find the end zone on a 63-yard run. The PAT was no good, making the score 27-7.
Before the quarter ended, Huskey found the end zone again after a perfect option play pitch from Keylon resulting in a 64-yard score. PAT was missed and the third quarter ended with the score 33-7.
In the fourth quarter, the Goblin defense continued to dominate the Panthers. The Goblins moved the ball and ate the clock to end the game.
The Harrison Goblins move to 3-0 on the season and have a bye week next week before welcoming conference opponent Morrilton to town on Sept. 27 at 7 pm.
