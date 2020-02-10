HUNTSVILLE — Since Harrison has moved down to Class 4A two seasons ago, the Huntsville Eagles have had the Goblins number.
Friday night in Huntsville, Harrison managed only three points over the last 4:36 of the game. That scoring slump allowed the Eagles to take a 47-44 4A-1 win over the Goblins. It was the fourth-straight conference win by the Eagles.
A buzzer beater shot at the end of the third period permitted the Eagles to pull within a point of the Goblins at 36-35 entering the fourth period.
Huntsville’s tenacity on the offensive board allowed the Eagles to move ahead 37-36 after collecting two offensive rebounds.
That lead didn’t last long as Logan Plumlee recaptured the Harrison advantage with a bucket.
With 4:36 left in the game, Ethan Edwards drained a trey for the Goblins to give the visitors a 41-37 lead.
Huntsville then reeled off the next four points to tie the contest at 41. They got those points in an 18 second span.
Harrison regained the advantage with a Plumlee free throw.
That was answered by another second change bucket by the Eagles.
Harrison missed a quick shot, but the Eagles gave the ball back to the Goblins with a turnover.
Taking advantage of the Eagle miscue, Gatlin James scored for Harrison after crashing the offensive board. He scored with 1:42 left.
Those were the last Goblin points.
Huntsville scored the final four points of the game on an open shot in the paint and a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining.
Harrison had one last chance in the game, but the Goblins fumbled the ball out of bounds.
The Goblins used a 12-0 run early in the game to go ahead of Huntsville, 19-6.
Plumlee and James hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Plumlee and Ethan Edwards had field goals and Edwards capped the run with two charity tosses.
The Edwards free throws came with 7:39 left in the first half.
Huntsville scored the next 10 points and later pulled within 22-20 as the three Goblin points in the Huntsville run came on a trey by Edwards.
Edwards scored the last bucket of the half to give the Goblins a 24-20 bulge.
Harrison has two regular season games left before beginning district play. Tuesday, Harrison goes to Shiloh Christian and on Friday host Farmington.
The Goblins were led by Edwards with 14 points. Plumlee pitched in 12, Ben Elliott nine, James five and Huskey four.
