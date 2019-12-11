JASPER — The Deer senior boys basketball team has been through some adversity this season.
However, when playing rival Jasper on Tuesday night, the Antlers pulled out all of the stops. Jasper still left the Pirates Cove with a 62-49 win.
In senior girls action, Jasper ran away with a 82-51 win.
Senior Boys
Jasper built a lead in the first half and held on for the 62-49 win.
The Pirates had nine points from Mason Kellogg and six from Caleb Carter in the first period to offset the Antler 10 point charge.
Jasper led 18-10 at the first break.
Carter knocked down eight points in the second frame to match the Antler output as Jasper walked into the lockerroom leading, 33-18.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third period and Deer outscored Jasper, 18-16, in the final frame.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Carter with 23 points. Kellogg added 16, Sam Parker and Logan Reynolds 11 each and Nick Larimer one.
Deer was led by Avery Young with 28 points. Keegan Middleton added nine, Dale Dotson six, Kieran Carey four and Landen Rhoades two.
Senior Girls
Jasper scored 73 points through the first three periods on the way to posting an 82-51 conference win over Deer.
Jasper’s 24-8 lead at halftime turned into a 49-22 advantage at the midway point.
Deer found offense in the third period and scored 19 points. However, the Lady Pirates added 24 points in the same frame to make it a 73-41 contest entering the last quarter.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Emma Lewis with 23 points. Kaylee Reynolds added 22, Brooklyn Flud 15, Halle Emerson 12, Aubrey Henderson six and Brielle Brasel and Delaney Cox two each.
Deer was led by Ashlyn Davis with 15 points. Ashlyn Denniston and Makaya Bushea added four each and Olivia Stone three.
