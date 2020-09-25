Harrison’s junior high football squad returned to F.S. Garrison Stadium on Thursday for a conference matchup with the Junior Airedales of Alma.
The Junior Goblins picked up another win despite going scoreless in the second half of action. Alma’s late run finished two points short and Harrison walked away with a 21-19 victory.
Alma scored first in the game but missed the PAT to make it a 6-0 affair.
Harrison responded by moving down the field and punching in a 1-yard run to take the lead after splitting the uprights for the point after.
Leading 7-0, Harrison rolled their offense into the second quarter and crossed the goal line two more times before halftime.
The first score of the second frame was. A 4-yard run and the second was a 15-yard passing play that found the end zone. Both PAT’s were good and the Junior Goblins took a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Harrison’s offense went cold in the second half and failed to add any points to the scoreboard.
Almas scored on a long passing play in the third period and were stopped on the two-point conversion.
Harrison’s lead dwindled to a 21-12 score after three quarters.
Alma added the final points of the game with a rushing touchdown and kicked the extra point.
The Junior Goblins advantage shrunk to a 21-19 margin but that score held until the end for a Harrison win.
Harrison’s Mason Ketterman surpassed 100 yards through the air after his first two passes and ended the game completing 4-of-7 passes for 124 yards. He threw one touchdown and had one pick.
Owen Strode caught the touchdown pass and collected 116 yards on three receptions. Devin Peeler reeled in one pass for 8 yards.
Braden Long led the rushing game with 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Strode had six carries for 42 yards. Ketterman added 35 yards on eight rushes. Jaydin Welsh carried twice for 7 yards and Peeler had one carry for 2 yards.
J. Henry Brandt was 3-of-3 on extra point attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.