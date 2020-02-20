Sometimes doing nothing takes more effort than doing something.
There are at least a few calls at every ballgame where I can’t help but roll my eyes in regard to why the whistle was blown.
However, I am quite aware that no matter what I think of the call, there is no way that my opinion — no matter how loudly expressed — will sway the thoughts of the official to change their verdict.
There are many fans out there, though, who don’t share this viewpoint.
I typically try not to turn my head in the direction of an obnoxious loud-mouthed fan who has to explain how awful a referee is doing their job after every call. However, at a district tournament recently it was a different situation. It became a necessity to see what the person looked like who was making an absolute fool of themselves.
The lady looked like any other normal person. She was probably a mother of a player on the court, but she acted like the evil step-mother to one of the referees.
Apparently my observation was viewed by another fan. That person asked me to write a story about the most annoying fan that I’ve seen at a ballgame.
The sad part is… that story has been written many times before.
I told her that it would be hard to narrow the list down to just one person or fan base because there are so many of them. A few come to mind though.
Anybody that has gone to more than a few Little League games knows that there is always anywhere from one to a hundred people who have an issue with the direction the game is going and the work of the officials.
It’s rather amusing when the people with the loudest voices are the people with the least amount of knowledge about the rules. They are obvious and need to do their homework before spouting off in a display of their ignorance. It’s easy to spot the people who don’t know the sport very well and even easier to notice the people who think they know it way too well.
Then there are the people who complain about every single call no matter the accuracy of the infraction. There’s something to be said about people who praise the refs on one end of the court and curse them on the other end.
It’s understandable to vent frustration when your team gets called for the foul but it doesn’t mean that the referee is blind or mentally unstable.
I’ve seen a few fans thrown out of the gym for unruly behavior but it doesn’t happen near enough in my opinion.
We are now in the middle of postseason tournaments and this behavior is probably going to get worse.
I don’t think these fans would be happy even if Jesus were the referee and He got every call perfect.
It seems to me that acting with common sense as a fan in a ballgame should come naturally to everyone. But that’s simply not the case.
I’ve heard that common sense is both a blessing and a curse. It’s rewarding to possess it but then you have to tolerate the people that have none of it.
My worst fan award still goes to the guy who threw the water bottle on the court after disagreeing with a call made during the game. The water went everywhere and it ended up being the girls on the team he was “supporting” that had to clean it up. Of course, he was a coward and hid when the authorities tried to determine who the culprit was.
I hope he holds that award for the remainder of time and nobody tries to challenge his stupidity.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the fans that know how to behave and are a positive influence on the kids that are observing their good behavior.
To anybody who is interested, just ask and I’ll e-mail you the link for applying to be an official, they can always use more.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
