PEARCY — Thursday is a big day for Kingston athletics.
The Lady Yellow Jackets and the Yellow Jackets are both in action in the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament that is being held in Pearcy at Lake Hamilton High School. The event is being hosted by Kirby.
The Yellow Jackets will play first on Thursday.
Facing Bradley, the Yellow Jackets be in action at 2:30 p.m.
Kingston comes into the game as the No. 3 team from the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament. The Yellow Jackets dismissed Scranton in the first round of the tournament to earn the state berth.
In the semifinals of the regional tournament, Kingston lost to Jasper and then defeated County Line in the third place game.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are the second place team from the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.
Kingston lost a second half lead in the finals against Alpena.
Facing Emerson, the Lady Yellow Jackets will be playing a third ranked team. This game will be the last first round girls contest of the tournament.
Kingston defeated Scranton in the opening round of the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament. The Lady Yellow Jackets then defeated Western Yell County in the semifinals.
The game begins at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.