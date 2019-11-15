GREEN FOREST — The Queens of the Court Tournament at Green Forest battled through the weather and the field is narrowing down.
On Thursday night, Berryville matched talent with the Lady Panthers of Bergman.
Bergman took an early lead, but the Lady Bobcats fought back to finish the game with a 46-43 victory.
The Lady Panthers had the hot hand early from behind the arc with Courtney Menke hitting a pair of 3s along with a long bomb from both Kara Ponder and Madison Holt.
Berryville was held to four points in the first period behind a field goals from Jordan Estepp and Kelsey Smith.
The second period was quite the opposite.
Lexy Anderson connected on three field goals for Berryville to go along with treys from Lilli Compton and Lauren Compton to pick up the Lady Bobcat scoring.
Berryville outscored Bergman by a 13-3 mark in the second quarter to narrow the margin to an 18-17 score at halftime.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third frame and Bergman held a slim lead, ahead 31-30, to enter the final 8 minutes.
Menke hit her fourth triple of the night along with another five points from Ponder as Bergman scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Anderson and teammate Jordan Estepp each scored a pair of field goals along with buckets from Lilli Compton and Lauren Compton in the fourth frame. Berryville finished the game on the free throw line with Anderson and Lilli Compton sinking four charity shots to push the Lady Bobcats ahead on the scoreboard and another round farther into the tournament.
Anderson led all scorers with 19 points for Berryville. Lilli Compton finished with 13 points, Estepp added six, Lauren Compton five, Kelsey Smith two and Cecilia Doss one.
Bergman was led my Menke’s 17 points. Ponder added 11 points, Holt and Karsen Edwards five each, Mahkynlee Baker three and Elena Mendez two.
