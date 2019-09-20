FARMINGTON — It was another great performance by the senior girls of Harrison on the tennis courts Thursday.
The Lady Goblins posted a 3-1 win over the Lady Cardinals in varsity play. Harrison’s lone jayvee doubles team won their match.
The senior boys struggled on the road. Varsity teams went 0-4 while the jayvee squad finished 1-1.
Senior Girls
Elise Bell began singles action with an 8-0 sweep over her opponent. Shayne Gilliam forced a close contest, but was defeated in an 8-6 match. Abby Borland rolled to a 6-0 win in her jayvee contest.
Doubles action was all Lady Goblins beginning with Lindsey Ward and Isabel McNutt claiming an 8-1 victory. Camryn Casey and Kylie Anderson cruised to an 8-0 sweep.
Faith Trammel and Chloe Landrum put together a 6-3 win in jayvee doubles action.
Senior Boys
Harrison struggled to get a win on the boy’s side.
Donnie Armstrong was defeated by an 8-5 score and Mason Harrison suffered an 8-0 loss. Andrew Dirst was the lone jayvee singles player and was defeated, 6-3.
In doubles play, Ethan Bell and Will Mahoney lost to their Cardinal opponents, 8-6. Joey Adams and Brady Winkle were handed an 8-3 loss. Conner Phillips and Andrew Dirst paired for jayvee doubles and earned the only boys win in a 6-3 contest.
