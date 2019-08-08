MOUNTAIN HOME — School hasn't started, but the Harrison Lady Goblins defense of their Class 4A State Golf title has begun.
On Monday and Tuesday the squad participated in a tournament at Big Creek Golf and Country Club in Mountain Home. The Lady Goblins finished fifth in the 10-team event.
The Goblins competed as individuals.
Senior Girls
The Harrison Lady Goblins finished with a two-day total of 568 for a fifth-place finish.
Class 6A Cabot dominated play with a 489. They were 50 strokes better than runner-up Mount St. Mary. Greenwood was third and Mountain Home finished fourth.
Lauren Loeb of Mt. Saint Marys finished as the medalist. She had an eight-over 152.
Isabel Chaidez of St. Marys and Sydney Czanstkowski of Mountain Home tied for second with a 155.
Harrison's Thea Norcross was 13th overall. She had a two-day total of 187. Ella Kaye Spry was 16th with a 201.
Alex Ramsey was 27th with a 218.
Senior Boys
The medalist of the day for the senior boys was Dalton McGinnis with a 140.
Deer's lone player shot a four-under 140. He was the golfer to finish under par.
Carson Stephens of Cabot was second with a 144.
Harrison's Max Payne was the only Goblin to finish the event. He was 36th. He shot a 174.
