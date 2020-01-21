NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Harrison’s senior girls basketball squad is holding strong at the tenth spot in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Overall Poll.
The top four overall rankings remain the same from last week with Fort Smith Northside leading the way ahead of Bentonville, Conway and Nettleton.
Cabot fell from fifth to seventh after a loss to Conway which moved Batesville and Fayetteville up to fifth and sixth respectively.
Little Rock Christian remains at seventh and previously unranked Greenwood skipped past Harrison for the ninth spot.
The Lady Goblins round out the overall poll with an 18-1 record.
In Class 6A, Fort Smith Northside remains No. 1 followed by Bentonville and Conway. Fayetteville moved up a slot to fourth and Cabot fell to No. 5.
Nettleton stayed atop Class 5A followed by Little Rock Christian. Greenwood moved to third, trading places with Vilonia who fell to No. 4. Jonesboro and Mountain Home each moved into the rankings after West Memphis was defeated by Nettleton.
Harrison remains in the two spot for Class 4A behind Batesville. Star City stayed at No. 3 while Pulaski Academy moved up to fourth and Farmington fell to fifth despite a three-game winning streak in conference.
Mountain View fell one position from the top spot in Class 3A after a loss at Rose Bud and Central Arkansas Christian moved into the first slot. Charleston and Hoxie stayed at No. 3 and No. 4 while Lamar entered the poll for the fifth spot.
3A-1East rivals Valley Springs and Bergman each received votes in the poll.
Class 2A remained the same with Melbourne at No. 1 followed by Quitman, Bigelow, Marmaduke and Riverside.
Class 1A had several changes below Viola at No. 1. Concord moved up to the two spot from fourth while Emerson jumped to third from fifth. Kirby fell from No. 2 to No. 4 and Mount Vernon-Enola dropped two spots to fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 18. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (9) 14-3 125 1
2. Bentonville (2) 14-1 122 2
tie- Conway (3) 14-3 122 3
4. Nettleton (1) 16-2 102 4
5. Batesville 18-1 82 6
6. Fayetteville 12-4 78 7
7. Cabot 14-2 59 5
8. LR Christian 13-2 57 8
9. Greenwood 12-4 23 NR
10. Harrison 18-1 19 10
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 12, Star City 10, Vilonia 8, Mountain View 4, Farmington 1, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (9) 14-3 63 1
2. Bentonville (2) 14-1 55 2
tie- Conway (4) 14-3 55 3
4. Fayetteville 12-4 30 5
5. Cabot 14-2 25 4
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Nettleton (13) 16-2 73 1
2. LR Christian (2) 13-2 60 2
3. Greenwood 12-4 43 4
4. Vilonia 14-2 23 3
5. Jonesboro 9-6 8 NR
tie- Mountain Home 13-3 8 NR
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6, Hot Springs Lakeside 4.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (15) 18-1 75 1
2. Harrison 18-1 48 2
3. Star City 19-0 44 3
4. Pulaski Academy 15-2 29 5
5. Farmington 17-3 27 4
Others receiving votes: Southside Batesville 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Central Ark. Christian (7) 17-3 62 2
2. Mountain View (6) 15-2 56 1
3. Charleston (1) 15-2 42 3
4. Hoxie 13-3 31 4
5. Lamar (1) 17-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs 13, Centerpoint 1, Bergman 1, West Helena 1, Walnut Ridge 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (14) 15-2 74 1
2. Quitman (1) 15-2 61 2
3. Bigelow 16-2 42 3
4. Marmaduke 19-8 17 4
5. Riverside 15-6 12 5
Others receiving votes: Poyen 10, Earle 8, Acorn 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (15) 25-2 75 1
2. Concord 18-3 52 4
3. Emerson 21-2 33 5
4. Kirby 21-5 31 2
5. Mount Vernon-Enola 21-3 26 3
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 3, Mammoth Spring 3, Ouachita 2.
