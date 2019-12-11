It was a good thing that Harrison had a big lead.
Tuesday night at Pottsville, the Lady Goblins hit 2-of-8 free throws in the final 53.1 seconds of the game to hold on for a 65-63 win over Pottsville.
The Lady Goblins scored a 16-3 run over a 3:34 span to take control of the game.
Pottsville changed out of its zone defense that created problems for the Lady Goblins and switched to a man-to-man. Harrison was happy for the change.
Harrison was leading 38-37 before Kenzie Parker drove past her girl and hit a layup.
That was followed by a Maggie Salmon short jumper. As the third quarter was coming to a close, Parker drove past her girl again forcing Pottsville to provide help defense.
Once the defense left Mariah Hudson on the wing, Parker kicked her the ball and the newest Lady Goblin drained a trey.
Harrison went from a 30-27 halftime deficit to a 45-37 lead after three periods.
At the beginning of the fourth period, Harrison continued to rack up points. Parker drained a trey to give the Lady Goblins their first double-digit lead of the night at 48-37.
Caroline Cecil scored before the Lady Apaches hit a trey to make it 50-40.
Marion Groberg drove to the basket for a score before Parker broke free and took a pass from Cecil to put Harrison ahead, 54-40.
Pottsville scored the next three points, but Parker and Brynn Oleson each scored for Harrison’s largest lead of the night at 58-43 with 4:55 left in the contest.
Oleson’s field goal was Harrison’s last of the game. The team spent the rest of the time at the line. Hudson hit two free throws, but at the 3:18 mark of the game, the Harrison lead was 10 at 60-50.
Parker hit a charity toss and then with 2:08 left Oleson hit two free throws to give the Lady Goblins a 63-52 lead.
Pottsville hit a 3-pointer. Luckily for Harrison, the Lady Apaches missed four free throws over the next minute of action.
With 51.5, Hudson hit a free throw to give the Lady Goblins a 64-55 lead. It took Pottsville only seven seconds to score again.
Oleson nailed a free throw that was answered 10 seconds later with a trey to pull the home team to within, 65-50 with 31.3 left.
Harrison went to the free throw line again with 23.8 seconds left. They missed both free throws. Pottsville had new life and banked a 3-pointer with 8.3 left in the game.
A timeout was issued to the Lady Apaches with 7.5 seconds left.
Fouling Harrison immediately, Pottsville was hoping for another poor trip to the free throw for Harrison.
With 6.8 seconds showing on the clock, Harrison missed two more free throws giving Pottsville hope.
Last season, the Lady Apaches won three games at the buzzer with long shots, this season, their shot was not close and Harrison escaped with a victory.
Harrison was led in scoring by Hudson with 18 points. Parker and Oleson added 16 each, Groberg eight, Cecil five and Salmon two.
Harrison will be back in action on Thursday night. The Lady Goblins will be playing Benton in the first round of the Benton Classic.
