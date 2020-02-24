The North Arkansas College Lady Pioneers were playing for an outright Region II title on Saturday with a trip to Arkansas State University, Mid-South.
After a hard fought contest, the Lady Pioneers got what they wanted as they defeated the Lady Greyhounds, 60-53.
With the victory, the Lady Pioneers are now 19-6 on the season and the squad finished with a 5-1 conference record.
The Lady Pioneers will be the top seed in the Region II Tournament that begins on Sunday at Harding University in Searcy. Northark will get to play the Lady Greyhounds again in that contest at 1 p.m.
Northark had to use solid defense in the fourth period to record the win. Trailing, 45-43, entering the last 10 minutes, the Lady Pioneers held Mid-South to three field goals and a free throw.
Savanna Collins nailed seven points in the frame and Leah Shellnut pitched in four. Baylea Smith drained a long trey to help the Northark cause.
The Lady Pioneers led 16-13 after the first period and then had a tied contest at intermission.
Mid-South outscored the Lady Pioneers, 15-13 in the third period to take the lead heading into the fourth.
Leading Northark in scoring was Collins with 22 points. Shellnut added 15, Kelcee Hopper eight, Cheyenne Shelton four, Smith, Casey Wallace and Madison Moore three each and Tori Hayes two.
(0) comments
