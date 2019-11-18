NEOSHO, Mo. — North Arkansas College coach Bobby Howard was dreading his trip to the Lady Roughrider Classic in Neosho, Mo. at Crowder College.
On his trip home from the Classic, he was pretty happy with the effort of his team. The Lady Pioneers won both contest.
On Friday, the Lady Pioneers defeated Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, Mo., 71-50. Saturday, Northark defeated Seminole, 62-56.
Northark 71, Metropolitan 50
Metropolitan defeated the Lady Pioneers last season in March to earn the national tournament berth. This year, the Lady Pioneers set the tone with a 71-50 win.
A solid second half was the difference in the contest. Metropolitan held a 35-34 lead at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers started the turn on the points in the third period. Kelcee Hopper and Leah Shellnut each had four points as Northark held Metropolitan to seven points.
Heading into the fourth period with a 52-42 lead, Northark had seven players score in the final period.
Leading the Lady Pioneers was Shellnut with 16 points. Tori Hayes added 13, Hopper 11, Madison Moore nine, Savanna Collins eight, Casey Wallace six, Cheyenne Shelton four, Brooklyn Schmelter three and Baylea Smith one.
Northark 62, Seminole 56
Collins started the third period and the Lady Pioneers took control of the contest in the second half on the way to posting a 62-56 win.
The game was tied at 32 at half before Collins scored the first six points of the second half.
Shellnut completed a three-point play before Moore added a free throw. Smith continued the scoring by hitting three free throws.
Hopper scored next for the Lady Pioneers and Moore and Shellnut added another free throw each for the Lady Pioneers to give the team a 49-41 lead heading into the last period.
Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Collins with 21 points. Hopper added 12 points, Moore 11, Shellnut eight, Chaney Scott six, Smith three and Wallace one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.