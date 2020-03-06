The Lady Pioneers have earned a spot in the finals of the Plains District Tournament that will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pioneer Pavilion.
A win on Saturday sends the Northark team to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Standing in the way of Northark are the Lady Archers of St. Louis Community College.
Attendance to the game will include free admission and Northark is ready for a big crowd to cheer on the Lady Pioneers. There will be plenty of excitement at the contest. The Lady Pioneers have fan games planned as well as recognition of the all of the audience members that attended camp at Northark.
