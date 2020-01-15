WALNUT RIDGE — Eleven 3-pointers in a game will help any team.
Tuesday night in Walnut Ridge, the Lady Pioneers hit 11 triples as the squad faced Williams Baptist’s jayvee squad.
Northark left the former conference rival with a 61-42 win.
Williams Baptist was at one point a junior college and a member of the Bi-State East conference with the Lady Pioneers. However, Williams Baptist moved on to become a four-year college.
Casey Wallace of Spokane, Mo and a sophomore for the Lady Pioneers was hard to find for the Lady Eagle defense.
She nailed eight treys in the contest including two in each period of the game.
Wallace had 10 first period points as Northark held a 13-11 lead after one.
The two Wallace triples in the second period was accompanied by two treys from Savanna Collins to increase the Lady Pioneer lead to 28-21.
Four Northark players scored in the third period as the team increased its lead to 42-30.
The Lady Pioneers will be back at home on Saturday. The team will be opposite National Park College. Action begins at noon.
Wallace had 28 points to lead the Lady Pioneers. Collins pitched in eight, Leah Shellnut and Chaney Scott seven each, Kelcee Hopper four, Tori Hayes and Baylea Smith three each and Brooklyn Schmelter two.
