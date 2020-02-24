BERGMAN — Knocking down 12 3-pointers in a championship game is a positive sign.
Valley Springs took that positivity and turned it into the 30th win of the season with a 60-31 rout over Mountain View in the 3A-1East District Tournament finals on Saturday evening.
The Lady Tigers secured a trip to regionals the day before with a 56-47 win over Rose Bud.
Mountain View advanced with a 57-48 victory over host team Bergman.
Championship
Valley Springs 60, Mountain View 31
Mountain View led the game for the first 1:27 of the contest before Valley Springs took over.
The Lady Tigers got a free throw from Haylie Fry to start the offensive scoring and then Cayley Patrick and Whitney Coffelt warmed up from behind the arc with a 3 each.
Fry completed a three-point play followed by back-to-back treys from Bethany Richardson.
Patrick drove to the goal for a basket to end the first period with Valley Springs holding a 20-8 advantage.
Mountain View found some offense in the second frame,, but only took one point off the Lady Tiger lead before halftime.
Coffelt and Patrick each added their second 3 of the game in the second and senior Mattie Watkins joined the action with a 3-pointer from the left wing as Valley Springs posted 13 points in the second frame.
A 33-22 Lady Tiger advantage to start the third period grew as Fry connected from downtown after a Patrick steal on defense. Richardson then scored at the hoop before Mountain View could put any points on the board.
The Lady Yellow Jackets earned six points in the third with four coming from the stripe.
Richardson scored the next two baskets followed by a pair of Maura Moore free throws to end the third with Valley Springs ahead, 55-28.
Mountain View struck first in the fourth period with a putback but Valley Springs responded with a 16-0 run to put the game away.
Coffelt and Patrick were in sync with back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the run and Richardson followed with a bucket in the lane.
Coffelt then hit her fourth trey of the night before Moore sank a pair of free throws.
Halle Miller drained Valley Springs’ 12th 3 of the night with a shot from the right corner to end the Lady Tiger scoring as the girls in green took the district title with a 60-31 win.
Richardson scored 18 points in the finals win for Valley Springs. Coffelt finished with 12 points, Patrick 11, Fry seven, Miller five, Moore four and Watkins three.
Valley Springs represents the No. 1seed from the east in the regionals and will play host team Waldron on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Valley Springs 56, Rose Bud 47
Patrick and Moore combined for 18 of Valley Springs’ 20 points in the fourth period as the Lady Tigers built a late lead and advanced to the finals with a 56-47 victory in the semifinals.
Valley Springs had a one-point advantage entering the fourth quarter, 36-35.
Richardson hit a pair of free throws and Moore went the distance for a layup on the next possession to extend the lead to a 40-35 score.
The Lady Ramblers responded with four quick points to make in a one-point game again, 40-39.
Patrick then got the hot hand with a 3 from the right corner and then followed with a 3 from the left corner.
Moore iced the game by hitting seven-straight free throws to thwart any efforts by Rose Bud and Valley Springs advanced to the finals with the win.
Valley Springs took a 22-16 lead at the first break led by six points from Patrick and five by Moore.
Miller hit a 3-pointer in the second frame and Moore hit two buckets for four points but Valley Springs was outscored by a 10-7 margin and the Lady Tiger lead was down to a 29-26 score at halftime.
Rose Bud continued to inch closer by scoring nine points in the third and holding Valley Springs to seven points. The Lady Tigers were hanging on to a one-point edge before building an 11-point advantage in the fourth frame.
Moore had a game-high 22 points in the Valley Springs win. Patrick added 15 points, Richardson and Coffelt six apiece, Fry four and Miller three.
Mountain View 57, Bergman 48
Bergman took a brief lead late in the third period, but Mountain View took control of the fourth period to advance to the finals with a 57-48 semifinals win over the Lady Panthers.
Maddie Holt scored the last seven Bergman points of the third period to give the Lady Panthers a 42-41 lead with 41.0 remaining in the quarter.
Mountain View scored on a putback to take a 43-42 advantage into the fourth period.
The Lady Yellow Jackets scored six-straight points early in the fourth before Holt and Karsen Edwards hit back-to-back buckets to get Bergman within, 49-46.
Mountain View bounced back with another six unanswered points with less than a minute remaining.
Courtney Menke scored in the post for Bergman’s last point and Mountain View answered that bucket with one of their own just before the buzzer to defeat the Lady Panthers.
Menke hit the first bucket of the game from behind the arc. Kessa Willis and Holt followed suit with 3s of their own for Bergman but Mountain View matched those shots and then some to hold a 16-9 lead.
Elena Mendez and Holt added baskets each before the first break and Mountain View maintained an 18-13 lead to start the second frame.
Holt scored another five points in the second but Bergman faced a 32-28 deficit at halftime.
Bergman outscored Mountain View by a 14-11 mark in the third but trailed, 43-42, entering the fourth period.
Holt scored 19 points in the Lady Panther loss. Edwards added 11, Menke five, Mendez four and Willis, Mahkynlee Baker and Emma Graddy three each.
Bergman will play the top seed from the 3A-1West on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.