STRAWBERRY — The Class 1A Region 2 Tournament on the campus of Hillcrest High School was a short-lived experience for the Lady Tigers of Lead Hill.
Lead Hill came in as the No. 4 seed from 1A-2 and were paired against the top seed from 1A-3 Mammoth Spring.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Bears advanced past Lead Hill with a 52-38 victory.
Lead Hill senior Kaya Huebner was the top scorer for the Lady Tigers with 22 points while draining two 3-pointers and hitting both of her free throw attempts.
Kelsey Rogers was next on the list with seven points along with five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Grace Robertson finished the game with all six points coming from the field to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Lily Norman added two points and four rebounds and Charlie Nix scored one point, three rebounds and one steal.
The Lady Tigers end their season and regional appearance with a 24-17 record.
