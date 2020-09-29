The Valley Springs Lady Tigers golf team captured the 3A-1 championship on Friday.
Freshman Landrey King was the medalist with a low round of 116. The team shot a combined 362. McKenzie Garrison and Maura Moore both carded a 123 and Nellie Jennings shot a 125. Lincoln was second with a 387 while Green Forest and Elkins both scored a 397.
Valley Springs head golf coach Morgan Jennings was awarded Coach of the Year honors in the conference.
The team gets back to action in the Class 3A State tournament on Wednesday at Degray State Park Golf Course in Bismark.
