PEARCY — A big run can change the complexion of a game.
In the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament being held at Lake Hamilton High School and hosted by Kirby High School, the Lady Yellow Jackets of Kingston fell to Emerson, 67-41.
Emerson used its quickness to pull away from Kingston.
When Hannah Johnson hit a free throw with 2:45 left in the first period, the Yellow Jackets had pulled within, 10-7.
The Lady Pirates netted the next seven points to earn a double-digit lead at 17-7 with 58 seconds left to play.
Libbie Johnson then drained a trey to set the first period score at 17-10.
Emerson started the second frame with a bucket, before Libbie Johnson hit another long bomb for Kingston.
After answering the trey with a trey of its own, Emerson could not stop Mellia Johnson on a move inside the paint.
The Lady Pirates then ripped the game open with 12 straight points.
Kingston went 4 minutes without a point before Cheyenne Cannon scored. The Lady Pirates scored the next seven points before Mellia Johnson hit two free throws to make it a 41-19 contest at halftime.
The Lady Yellow Jackets opened the third period strongly. Hannah Johnson scored to open the half for Kingston. That was followed by a free throw from Mellia Johnson and then a 3-pointer from the Kingston post.
With the score sitting at 43-25, Emerson then placed seven more points on the board.
That mini-run was stopped by a 3-pointer from Baylie House. After a pair of Cannon free throws, House drained a trey. Kingston ended the quarter with two free throw from Mellia Johnson and another basket by House.
Kingston trailed, 59-37, after the third period.
The Lady Yellow Jackets finished second in the 1A-1 race and then followed that up with a 1A-1 District Tournament runner-up trophy.
In the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament, the Lady Yellow Jackets were runner-up.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Mellia Johnson with 12 points. House and Libbie Johnson added eight each, Cannon four, Hannah Johnson three and MaKenna Clemons, Aliya Reynolds and Megan Parker two each.
