ALPENA — It was a big night for Alpena on Monday night against Mt. Judea in 1A-1.
Alpena made the most of the night as the Leopards defeated Mt. Judea, 86-29.
The home team scored more than 20 points in three of the four periods including the last quarter.
Brock Bolding, who injured his ACL in the second game of the season, settled into the corner on offense for the Leopards in the fourth period.
Bolding didn't move much, but he was able to knock down seven 3-pointers in the last 8 minutes of the game.
He scored all 21 Leopard points in the fourth.
Alpena started the game with a 26-3 lead. Five players scored for the Leopards with Bryce Martin leading the way with eight points.
The Leopards increased their lead to 41-9 at the midway point.
Leading Alpena in scoring was Bolding with 21 points. Nicholas Stone added 14, Trevor Woodworth 13, Martin 12, Peyton Johnson 11, Kolbe Hicks eight, Zain Crawford five and Kent Bruce two.
Trenton Faught led Mt. Judea with nine points. Matthew Cook and Garrett Martin pitched in five each, Alexander McCutcheon andJayden Dotson three apiece, Dylan Richardson two and Chase Campbell and Landon Smith one each.
