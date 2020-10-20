HOPE — Nine touchdowns were scored on Friday when Marshall visited Spring Hill High School for battle with the Bears.
Seven of those scores went the way of the Bobcats in a 50-14 win during 8-Man football.
Marshall took advantage of the first four end zone appearances of the contest.
Dagyn Williams scored on a 31-yard tote and then completed the two-point conversion to put the Bobcats ahead, 8-0, with 9:52 left in the first period.
Early in the second quarter, Marshall’s Hunter House scored from 26-yards out but came up short with the conversion.
Halftime was a 14-0 score in favor of the visiting Marshall team.
The Bobcats made it a 20-0 score as Williams added his second touchdown of the game when he broke loose from 51-yards out to find the end zone.
Colton Sutterfield affected the scoreboard with 4 minutes remaining in the third after a 2-yard rush to cross the goal line. The junior repeated the previous play for another two points that gave Marshall a 28-0 advantage.
Spring Hill found some offense just before the end of the third quarter after a 33-yard score and a successful two-point conversion. After three quarters, Marshall led, 28-8
Marshall got the points right back at the start of the final quarter when Williams scored his third touchdown from 6-yards out. Another two points came from Williams when he completed the conversion.
The Bears completed a pass that got through the Bobcat secondary and a 16-yard pass resulted in another six points.
Marshall never stopped attacking and held Spring Hill scoreless the rest of the way while adding another 14 points from their offense.
Williams scored his fourth touchdown, but House was stopped short of the conversion.
Sutterfield added the final touchdown with 58 seconds remaining and Trayten Begley-Blair punched in the conversion to se the final score, 50-14.
House led the Bobcats under center completing seven of 10 passes for 84 yards.
Williams reeled in one pass for 34 yards and Danny Lee had a 30-yard reception. Caleb Barnes caught two passes for 13 yards and Sutterfield had three receptions for 7 yards.
Williams accumulated four touchdowns with the rushing game he had 343 yards on 33 attempts. House had 12 carries for 100 yards and Sutterfield rushed 11 times for 56 yards.
Barnes was credited with 8.5 tackles to lead the defense. Begley-Blair had five tackles. Williams had four tackles; Tyler Ross 3.5; Anthony Perez 2.5; Quentin Lake 1.0; and Josh Gellert, Dylan Kendrick, Connor Baysinger and Derrick Hoskinds 0.5 each.
