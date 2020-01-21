NORTH LITTLE ROCK — There was a shake up in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Overall Poll.
North Little Rock moved into the top spot overall with Rogers falling to third after a three-point loss to Bentonville West. West Memphis moved up a position to No. 2 and Fort Smith Northside went from fifth to fourth. The Wampus Cats of Conway fell a spot to fifth after suffering a loss to North Little Rock. Springdale Har-Ber and Magnolia remained at sixth and seventh while Blytheville moved up one position to eighth. Russellville and Greene County Tech tied for the final two selections.
North Little Rock leads Class 6A after moving past Rogers. Fort Smith Northside sits in third ahead of Conway and Springdale Har-Ber.
Class 5A still has West Memphis in the No. 1 slot while Vilonia jumped three spots to No. 2. Maumelle moved up to third from fourth and Russellville fell to fourth. Green County Tech traded spots with Vilonia and is now fifth.
The top three in Class 4A remained the same with Magnolia ahead of Blytheville and Little Rock Mills.
Valley View jumped a spot to fourth and Pulaski Academy entered the polls at No. 5.
The Tigers of Valley Springs are holding atop Class 3A with Dumas and Bergman following suit. Manila entered the poll in fourth and Waldron stayed at No. 5.
England fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A while Marianna moved up to the top and Lavaca to second.
Cutter-Morning Star and Clarendon went from unranked to fourth and fifth respectively.
Izard County Consolidated, Kirby and Nevada remain as the top three in Class 1A while Concord enters at No. 4 and The New School fell from fourth to fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 18. Rank-ing is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. North Little Rock (6) 12-3 134 2
2. West Memphis (3) 13-3 116 3
3. Rogers (2) 14-1 113 1
4. FS Northside (2) 13-4 96 5
5. Conway (1) 12-3 95 4
6. Har-Ber (1) 13-2 73 6
7. Magnolia 12-0 65 7
8. Blytheville 17-3 37 9
9. Russellville 13-4 15 10
tie-Greene County Tech 15-2 15 8
Others receiving votes: Bryant 14, Cabot 13, Vilonia 10, Fayetteville 10, LR Mills 6, Hot Springs 5, Maumelle 3, Jonesboro 2, Valley View 2, Jacksonville 1, Sylvan Hills 1, Arkadelphia 1, Marianna 1.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock (8) 12-3 64 2
2. Rogers (3) 14-1 50 1
3. FS Northside (2) 13-4 41 4
4. Conway (1) 12-3 34 3
5. Har-Ber (1) 13-2 30 5
Others receiving votes: Bryant 4, Cabot 2.
CLASS 5A
1. West Memphis (15) 13-3 75 1
2. Vilonia 14-2 36 5
3. Maumelle 12-3 35 4
4. Russellville 13-4 28 3
5. Greene County Tech 15-2 22 2
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 12, Hot Springs 8, Sylvan Hills 5, Jacksonville 4.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (12) 12-0 72 1
2. Blytheville (3) 17-3 60 2
3. LR Mills 15-3 39 3
4. Valley View 13-3 22 5
5. Pulaski Academy 11-3 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 10, Morrilton 6, Dardanelle 4, Jonesboro Westside 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Valley Springs (11) 22-2 71 1
2. Dumas (4) 14-1 60 2
3. Bergman 24-4 41 3
4. Manila 15-4 13 NR
5. Waldron 16-4 12 5
Others receiving votes: Elkins 10, Prescott 7, Osceola 6, Harding Academy 2, Ashdown 2, Trumann 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Marianna (12) 16-3 70 2
2. Lavaca (1) 21-3 53 3
3. England (2) 15-3 43 1
4. Cutter-Morning Star 17-2 26 NR
5. Clarendon 12-3 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Marked Tree 5, Bay 3, Flippin 2, Earle 2, Quitman 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Izard County (13) 23-5 67 1
2. Kirby (1) 22-2 49 2
3. Nevada 19-3 41 3
4. Concord 20-2 23 NR
5. The New School (1) 20-1 22 4
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 14, Bradley 8, Ridgefield Christian 1.
