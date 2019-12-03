OMAHA — It could have been an Oprah Christmas giveaway show.
In the first half of the game between Kingston and Lead Hill senior boys in the Omaha Border Classic, there was a lot of giving.
In the first half, the Lead Hill boys were getting 3-pointers while in the fourth period, the Kingston boys were getting free throws. When it was over, it was the free throws that were the winners as Kingston downed Lead Hill, 80-75.
In the opening boys’ contest, Green Forest outlasted a late Cotter charge to post a 57-55 win.
Kingston 80, Lead Hill 75
Kingston nearly doubled its score in the fourth period. The Yellow Jackets scored 36 points to pull away from Lead Hill, 80-75.
There were 44 free throws shot in the final period alone. Kingston was at the free throw line 28 times and Lead Hill visited the charity stripe 16 times.
Kingston was 22-of-28 during the frame from the line while the Tigers were only 8-of-16 to make the difference in the game.
Entering the fourth period, the Tigers held a 48-44 lead. Things heated up quickly in the fourth period and then things slowed down with the trips to the free throws line.
Darian Alexander was 5-of-5 and Gunner Davis was 4-of-4 from the stripe to highlight the Yellow Jackets’ players that were perfect from the line in the fourth. Six different Yellow Jackets hit charity tosses in the frame.
Lead Hill’s charge in the fourth came on the strength of three 3-pointers by sophomore Cody Paul. The Tigers drained 13 long shots in the contest.
Things started slowly in the game for the Tigers. Kingston jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
Zac Root hit a layup to start the game before Gunner Davis scored the next five points. Will Clark had the next three Yellow Jackets points to complete the 10-0 Kingston run.
Lead Hill sophomore Will Mancinelli hit the first Tiger basket of the game. It was a deep trey to make it a 10-3 contest.
He answered a Yellow Jacket basket with another trey.
Davis put another bucket in the hoop for Kingston before Gavin Dickey scored for Lead Hill.
A Davis three-point play gave the Yellow Jackets a nine point advantage at 17-8.
The quarter ended with Mancinelli draining his third trey of the quarter.
Clark started the second period for Kingston with a bucket, but Mancinelli had back-to-back treys in the 30 second period to make it a 19-17 contest.
Clark hit a free throw and Root a short jumper to push the Yellow Jackets back ahead by five points.
Lead Hill answered. Hunter Moore hit a free throw and Paul scored on an offensive putback to make it a two-point game.
Clark continued his assault of the goal with a basket before Paul hit a trey.
Avery Weaver got his first points of the game after collecting on an offensive rebound. John Fulton scored his first points of the contest to make it a one-point game.
Alexander scored at the 3:03 mark to give the Yellow Jackets their last points of the first half.
Fulton tied the contest with a trey and then Paul hit his second one of the period and T.J. Catron scored the last points of the first half for Lead Hill to make it a 34-28 Tiger lead at intermission.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Clark with 21 points. Davis added 18, Root 14, Alexander and Weaver 11 each and Trey Bowen five.
Lead Hill was led by Fulton with 20 points. Paul added 19, Mancinelli 17, Dickey 10, Moore six and Catron three.
Green Forest 57, Cotter 55
The Green Forest Tigers took a step forward on Monday night in the Omaha Border Classic as they defeated Cotter, 57-55.
Green Forest withstood a late Warrior charge in order to post the win.
With 4 minutes left in the game, the Tigers had a 52-46 lead.
Green Forest sophomore Jordan McLoud pushed that lead to eight points with a pair of free throws.
Cotter’s Dylan Dwyer hit a trey and Tucker Coots hit an uncontested layup after recording a steal to pull the Warriors within, 54-51, with 1:10 left in the contest.
Will Chaney hit a free throw for Green Forest to extend that lead to four points. Chaney missed the second free throw, but it was rebounded by Coby Rincon.
The Tigers held the basketball for 20 seconds before Chaney was fouled again. The senior made another free throw to make it a five-point affair with 42.4 seconds left.
Cotter got a quick shot that missed the mark, but Coots picked up an offensive rebound. He scored to make it a one possession game.
Green Forest missed a pair of free throws. Cotter grabbed the rebound and quickly moved the ball up the floor.
The Warriors had made a living on offensive rebounds the entire contest. They secured three offensive rebounds on this possession. They were fouled on the fourth shot. Coots hit both free throws to make it a 56-55 game with 7.3 seconds left.
After a timeout, the Tigers worked to get the basketball into the hands of Micah Hutchison. He was fouled and with 6.3 seconds left, he hit a free throw to give the Tigers a two point lead.
He missed his second shot and Cotter secured the rebounds. The Warriors were without a timeout so they pushed the ball up the court. He got a last second shot, but it was off the mark to allow the Tigers to win the contest.
Green Forest took a 23-15 lead at the end of the first period as Chaney hit a trey at the buzzer.
At the 5:47 mark of the game, the Tigers took a double-digit lead when Daniel McDonald scored in the paint.
Cotter ended the second period with a 7-3 run with the three Tigers points coming on a trey by Adrian Serna. Green Forest led 32-26.
The Warriors pulled within two points early in the third frame after scoring the first four points of the second half. Two treys by Hutchison in the frame moved the Tigers to a 44-36 lead with a period left.
Leading Green Forest in scoring was McDonald with 19 points. Hutchison added 15, Rincon eight, Chaney seven, McLoud five and Serna three.
Cotter was led by Dwyer with 23 points. Trevor Reese added 13, Coots 10, Jackson Evans and Hayden Hutson four each and Jeff Haynes one.
