OMAHA — Scoring 48 points in the middle two periods of a high school basketball game usually leads to a successful outcome.
Tuesday night at the Eagles Nest in Omaha, the Eagles scored 48 points in the second and third period to lead the team to a 75-44 win over St. Joe.
In other action, the Omaha junior girls defeated St. Joe, 75-44.
Senior Boys
Omaha posted a Good Sportsmanship Rule win over St. Joe, 75-44.
After a modest, 18-14, lead at the end of the first period, Omaha hit the nets for 21 points in the second period and 27 in the third frame.
The Eagles led, 39-24, at halftime and, 66-35, after three periods.
Leading the Omaha charge was Austin Isbell with 31 points. Levi Rogers added 10, Devon Wolf, Hunter Isbell and Cade Anderson nine each, William Deckelman three and Dalton Evans and Jayden Barber two.
St. Joe was led by Joey Stoeckle with 17 points. Quinton Willis added 13, Evann Dean six, Aidan Fletcher five and Anthony Martinez three.
Junior Girls
Omaha’s junior girls had enough points in the first period to down St. Joe, 43-12.
The Junior Lady Eagles led 15-0 after the first period and 30-3 at intermission.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Katelyn Rogers with 12 points. Drew McKinney added 11, Elaine Rasmussen eight, Tristan Kimberlin and Shelby Whitehurst three each and Taylor Evans, Moriah McCullough and Liz Mertens two apiece.
St. Joe was led by Tara Lovell with four points. Rose Augustine and Maranda Campbell added three each and Jenna McAdams two.
