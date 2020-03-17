CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sports are done for North Arkansas College for the 2019-2020 season.
Monday evening, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced that all spring sports would be canceled for this season effective immediately.
The NJCAA had placed an April 3 date as a return to action for the spring sports, but that has been revoked.
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the Covid-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” said Christopher Parker, president and chief executive officer of the NJCAA. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is the best interest of our member colleges and our student athletes.”
Northark only plays softball and baseball in the spring. The NJCAA sanctions four additional spring sports which include: Lacrosse; tennis; track and field; and golf.
No student that was enrolled in a member institution of the NJCAA at the beginning of this semester will lose a year’s eligibility even though they may have participated in games and practices during the semester.
At this time the NJCAA is looking at extending the number of rostered players on springs competition teams. This would be for squads over the next two seasons.
As another precaution, all on- and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15. On that date an evaluation will be assessed to allow the recruiting to continue.
As the season comes to a close, the Lady Pioneer softball team had a 4-16 record while the Pioneer baseball team was 10-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.