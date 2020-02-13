The Pioneers and Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College will be making a tour of south Arkansas this weekend.
Both teams have games scheduled on Friday night and Saturday afternoon as they travel to DeQueen and Hot Springs.
On Friday, the teams will be playing the University of Arkansas, Cossatot in DeQueen.
Cossatot is in a probation period and these games will not count toward the Region II standings.
Saturday, the teams will be playing National Park College of Hot Springs. National Park is off of probation and these contests will count toward regional standings.
Region II consists of Arkansas and Oklahoma schools. However, the Oklahoma schools play Division I basketball and the Arkansas schools play Division II.
There are now four schools in Arkansas that are eligible for postseason activities. Joining Northark is Arkansas State University, Mid-South of West Memphis; Southern Arkansas University Tech of Camden; and National Park.
Next season South Arkansas Community College of El Dorado and Cossatot hope to be joining the Region II mix.
Currently, the Lady Pioneers sit on top of the regional standings. Northark is 3-1 in league play.
They are one game ahead of National Park and SAU Tech.
ASU Mid-South is two games back of the Lady Pioneers.
On the boys side of the court, ASU Mid-South is the No. 1 team with a 4-0 record. The Greyhounds are currently the No. 19 team in the National Junior College Athletic Association polls.
Northark and SAU Tech are tied for second at 2-2 and National Park is in last place with a 0-4 mark.
Arkansas will hold a Region II tournament beginning March 1 at Harding University. The winners of the regular season race will face the No. 4 team.
The No. 2 and No. 3 squads will face each other.
Championship games will be played March 3. The winners of those games will face the winner of Region XVI (Missouri) in the District P championship game. The district winners go to the national tournament.
